United Football League Defenders' splashy touchdowns highlight top UFL plays from Week 7 Published May. 12, 2025 7:23 p.m. ET

Another week of exciting UFL football is behind us, and it was an action-packed one at that.

Three games came down to the wire in Week 7, with one of the games being determined on the very final play. Another matchup featured one of the best comebacks of the season and one of the biggest in UFL history.

That said, let's take a look at the 10 best plays from Week 7.

10. Battlehawks QB Max Duggan finds WR Jahcour Pearson in the end zone

Late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Showboats, Duggan was able to connect with Pearson, as the wide receiver ran a crisp post route for a 13-yard touchdown.

9. Panthers RB Toa Taua runs for the tie and win

In an affair that turned into a back-and-forth touchdown fest in the fourth quarter, the Panthers were able to emerge victorious thanks to their running back. Taua rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the game as time expired. On the ensuing one-point conversation, Taua fought off tacklers to get into the end zone and give Michigan the win.

8. Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu connects with WR Cornell Powell for six

Trailing 18-12 in the third quarter against the Brahmas, Ta'amu stepped up with a big pass over the middle to Powell. The Defenders' receiver hauled in the grab for a 30-yard touchdown that wound up being pivotal in DC's win.

7. Defenders run a trick play for G Gunner Britton

The game wasn't on the line, but the Defenders made a bold decision to try and seal their win over the Brahmas. Facing a fourth-and-2 from San Antonio's 2-yard line, Britton went out for a pass following a play-action from Ta'amu. Britton was able to come up with the grab to extend his team's lead in the final two minutes.

6. Roughnecks RB Zaquandre White dashes away for a long touchdown run

Sunday didn't end too well for the Roughnecks, but they were able to get out to an early 25-6 lead thanks to White. The running back ran right by Stallions' defenders for a 52-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

5. Renegades TE Sal Cannella bounces off defenders for a touchdown

Before Taua's game-winning run, the Renegades took a late lead thanks to Cannella, who caught a checkdown from QB Luis Perez and turned into a 10-yard score after he bounced off a tackle and spun around into the end zone.

4. Brahmas RB Jashaun Corbin takes off for six

It's not often that you can make a 47-yard run look easy, but Corbin did that in Friday's game against the Defenders. Corbin used his speed to run right by the Defenders' defense, reaching the end zone untouched.

3. Roughnecks CB Damon Arnette takes it back the other way

The other big play the Roughnecks got to build their early lead against the Stallions was on the defensive side of the ball. Birmingham QB Case Cookus threw an errant pass that wound up in Arnette's arms, with the corner navigating the field before running into the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.

2. Defenders WR Braylon Sanders runs past defenders after pass from Ta'amu

Sanders took advantage of the press coverage that the Brahmas opted to play against him in the fourth quarter of Friday's game, shaking off his defender before hauling in a grab from Ta'amu for a 76-yard touchdown.

1. Defenders' defense forces pinball battle for scoop-and-score

On the final play of the first half, the pocket quickly collapsed on Brahmas QB Kevin Hogan, forcing him to lose the ball. As the ball bounced around, Defenders LB Anthony Hines scooped it up and ran it back 51 yards for a key score.

