United Football League 2025 UFL MVP Power Rankings: Perez, Perkins, Ta'amu make up three-man race Published May. 28, 2025 6:34 p.m. ET

Heading into the final week of regular-season play in the UFL , there are only three viable candidates for me to win MVP.

All of these players have not only appeared in at least 70% of the regular-season games, but have proven their importance to their teams and presented consistent challenges for the league.

Here's a look at my updated MVP rankings heading into Week 10:

3. Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins

Michigan QB Bryce Perkins has thrown for 1,342 yards in seven games this season.

Week 9 stat line: N/A

Week 9 result: N/A

Despite not playing the last two weeks, Perkins still ranks No. 3 in passing yards in the UFL with 1,342. With Perkins at QB, the Panthers looked like a championship-caliber franchise and one to reckon with the defending UFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

While he’s a long shot to win the MVP, there’s an argument for his contention with Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez for UFL Offensive Player of the Year. In just seven games, he’s recorded 14 total TDs, second to DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu. What Perkins might have been able to do statistically with two more games is debatable, but there’s no doubt his contribution would’ve been positive.

2. Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez

Luis Perez is one of just two UFL QBs to throw for 2,000-plus yards this season heading into Week 10 of the season.

Week 9 stat line: 20-of-30 for 206 passing yards, 2 TDs

Week 9 result: 30-12 win over Memphis

And after last week’s performance, Perez became the only QB in the last five years to throw for at least 2,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. His 2,310 yards remains the record for passing in a 10-game season across the USFL, XFL and UFL.

Had his team made the playoffs in 2025, Perez would’ve probably stood a chance to win UFL MVP. However, with a good outing this weekend, he should be a shoo-in for UFL Offensive Player of the Year.

1. DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu

Jordan Ta'amu ranks first in the UFL in both passing yards (2,153) and passing TDs (17) heading into Week 10 of the season.

Week 9 stat line: 14-of-22 for 240 passing yards, 2 TDs

Week 9 result: 24-21 loss to Houston

With Ta’amu at quarterback, the Defenders are just one of two teams to see their Week 1 starter play in every single game this season, and it has paid dividends. The Defenders have reached the playoffs for the first time in the UFL, boasting the league’s leading passer (Ta’amu) and second-leading receiver (Chris Rowland). In a league where good quarterback play has been difficult to find week-in-and-week-out, Ta’amu’s 2025 performance stands out.

Even with a change in head coach, his consistency has been the largest reason the Defenders are one of the best teams in the sport. With 2,155 passing yards, Ta'amu has a chance to become the first UFL player to pass for more than 2,400 yards since spring professional football was reintroduced in the U.S. in 2020. He has also accounted for 19 total TDs. With two more passing TDs, he will break Luis Perez’s record for passing TDs in a UFL season (18).

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young .

