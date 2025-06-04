United Football League 2025 UFL MVP Power Rankings: Jordan Ta'amu on top as regular season comes to a close Published Jun. 4, 2025 6:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the UFL regular season coming to a close, there are just three players to consider for the title of UFL MVP. But one stands above the rest.

Here's a look at my updated MVP rankings following Week 10:

3. Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez

Arlington Renegades QB Luis Perez finished the 2025 UFL regular season with 2,298 passing yards.

Week 10 stat line: 26-of-32 for 283 passing yards

Week 10 result: 23-6 win over San Antonio

Perez is the only quarterback to start every game for his team this season, which is no small feat in a league that is built around playing 12 consecutive weeks with 10 of those weeks counting toward the regular season.

For the second year in a row, Perez has won the UFL passing title. This year, he did while being the only passer to complete at least 70% of his passes.

Had the Arlington Renegades made the playoffs, Perez might’ve won the UFL MVP for his consistency in excellence alone. As it stands, the 2023 XFL champions enter this offseason with a .500 record but with the foundation to push for their first UFL playoff appearance next season.

2. Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins

Michigan Panthers QB Bryce Perkins threw for 1,342 yards and added 269 yards on the ground during the regular season.

Week 10 stat line: N/A

Week 10 result: 19-12 loss to Houston

Despite missing three games this season, UFL coaches still opted to name Perkins to the All-UFL team — the only QB to receive that honor.

With that acknowledgment, it’s clear that the Panthers wouldn’t be a postseason team for a second year in a row if not for Perkins' efforts as a backup and then a starter for Mike Nolan’s team. His 1,342 passing yards with nine passing and four rushing touchdowns is remarkable given the sample size in a league that is defined by its quarterback play.

Frequently, the strength of that position will give an indication of the ceiling the team has, and Perkins’ play demonstrated that, as the Panthers are capable of winning their first UFL championship.

1. DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu

DC Defenders QB Jordan Ta'amu ranked first in the UFL in passing touchdowns (17) during the regular season.

Week 10 stat line: N/A

Week 10 result: 13-8 loss to St. Louis

No player has been more important to his team’s winning than Ta’amu. Had he not sat out the final game of the season, Ta’amu might’ve finished No. 1 in passing yards and touchdowns.

Through nine games, Ta'amu was the only player to throw for more than 2,100 yards while averaging 13.9 yards per completion.

The Defenders did not finish as strong as they started, but their signature wins came early. Ta’amu led them to a Week 1 victory against the defending UFL champs, who they could meet in the UFL title game. Then in Week 3, he led them to a 27-15 win against the St. Louis Battlehawks in St. Louis. No doubt, Ta’amu will remember that when the Defenders and Battlehawks meet again this weekend in St. Louis for the XFL Conference Championship.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports.

