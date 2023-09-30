NFL Week 4 Blazin' 5: Can Bengals, Jaguars right the ship?

Published Sep. 30, 2023 10:17 a.m. ET

Get ready for an action-packed Week 4 of the NFL season, featuring intriguing matchups and a contest on another continent.

Let's dive into Colin Cowherd's Blazin' 5 picks for this week.

Atlanta Falcons @ Jacksonville Jaguars (-3) 
Sunday 9:30 a.m. ET, London ESPN+/NFL+

Colin's pick, score prediction: Jaguars -3 (Jags win 30-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Favorites do very well in London — 21-9. And for the Jags, it's the 10th time they've been over there. Very comfortable over there. I think they get right offensively. I think they're a good team that just isn't right."

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (-3) 
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Colin's pick, score prediction: Bills -3 (Bills win 31-27)

Colin's thoughts: "Its risky, but I'm going to take Buffalo -3. They're the only team that's top-three in scoring offense and defense this year. They lead the NFL in third-down conversion rate, meaning they can keep Tua off the field. … Josh Allen has absolutely owned the Dolphins. The Bills have been beating the Dolphins for years, and they will continue to."

Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) @ Tennessee Titans
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Titans +2.5 (Titans win 27-23)

Colin's thoughts: "Mike Vrabel is an amazing underdog coach. … Bengals on a short week. They played that late Monday night game and have to travel again. … And the Bengals offense is struggling — leads the NFL with the most three-and-outs."

Minnesota Vikings (-4) @ Carolina Panthers 
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Vikings -4 (Vikings win 26-17)

Colin's thoughts: "I like Minnesota -4. They're 0-3 despite having the NFL's passing leader and leading receiver. They'll score points. … The Panthers are now going back to Bryce Young at quarterback. He's completing 24% of his throws down field. They have no playmakers on the perimeter at all."

New England Patriots @ Dallas Cowboys (-6.5)
Sunday 4 p.m. ET, FOX

Colin's pick, score prediction: Patriots +6.5 (Cowboys win 27-23)

Colin's thoughts: "It's a low-scoring game to me. I'm taking the Patriots +6.5. It's just too many points. The Patriots are 1-2 despite out-gaining their opponents by over 200 yards. … They move the chains. They just do not have any big playmakers. … Dak Prescott, now with three offensive linemen banged up, they went and grabbed a center off the street. Dak Prescott passer rating in his last three starts is under 80."

