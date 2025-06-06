Tennis 2025 French Open final odds: Can American Coco Gauff win it all? Updated Jun. 6, 2025 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The French Open final is set for both the women and men.

The women's final will be a contest between No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2-ranked CoCo Gauff.

The American Gauff enters this match as an underdog. This is her second time earning a spot in the French Open final, with her first coming in 2022. That year, Iga Swiatek captured the Suzanne Lenglen Cup. Gauff will look to become the first American woman to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015. This would also be her second major title, having won the 2023 US Open.

On the men's side, top-ranked Jannik Sinner is slightly favored over Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner will make history as only the second Italian man ever to reach the French Open final. The first to accomplish this was Adriano Panatta, the 1976 champion.

The women take the court on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. ET and the men on Sunday at the same time.

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 6.

French Open final odds (W)

Aryna Sabalenka: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Coco Gauff: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

French Open final odds (M)

Jannik Sinner: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Carlos Alcaraz: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)



Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share

Get more from Tennis Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more