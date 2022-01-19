tennis Djokovic drama still looms over Aussie Open and the tennis world 58 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

The Australian Open has long tried to sell itself as the cheeriest spot on the Grand Slam tennis calendar, an event where sunny skies, big smiles and a passionate fanbase can be guaranteed.

Yet the self-styled "happy slam" is grinning through gritted teeth this time around, this year’s version having become an event sadly destined to be overshadowed by the legal fracas that engulfed it before play properly began.

The man whose name will forever be most associated with the 2022 tournament is Novak Djokovic, who has made more headlines in a year when he is not able to participate than any of the nine times that he lifted the men’s singles trophy.

Djokovic’s battle to enter Australia, the controversy over his vaccination status, his detention and subsequent deportation from the country and the sports-based result of all that has cast a dark mark over the Australian Open that won’t quickly be forgotten.

Beyond that, it has sparked heated discussion, both in the sports world and outside it, about what the future could and should look like, for athletes needing to cross borders and even for regular travelers of vacationing or business purposes.

Historically speaking, not being able to play this tournament has cost Djokovic the chance to surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and become the first man in history to win 21 Slams. Had he played, he would have been an overwhelming favorite to win it all.

He has lost that opportunity, but truthfully, this has spiraled into such a saga that no one can possibly come out of it well.

"The prelude to the Australian Open has been turbulent as rarely before," columnist Greg Baum wrote in the Melbourne Age. "It might be a first: a contest about sport in which everyone lost."

This is not a space where we delve too deeply into the sphere of political debate, but Djokovic’s reputation has undoubtedly taken a significant public hit, with the possible exception of his homeland, Serbia.

The world No. 1, who has occupied that position for a record 356 (non-consecutive) weeks, is not vaccinated. He’s not a vocal participant in the anti-vaccination movement, but he doesn’t appear to have any plans to get the shot. Australian immigration laws, some of the tightest in the world, prohibit entry to those without an approved vaccine or a medical exemption.

Here’s where it all got messy. Djokovic claimed that because he had contracted COVID-19 in December and recovered from it, he should be cleared. He seems to have received conflicting advice.

When he arrived in Australia, his visa was canceled and he was detained in an immigration hotel. The visa was restored after procedural irregularities were found, leaving Djokovic free to practice at Melbourne Park and prepare for the tournament.

But then, Australia’s immigration minister Alex Hawke stepped in to cancel the visa once more, before a final appeal effectively ended any hopes Djokovic could play – at which point he boarded a flight out of the country.

Novak Djokovic was able to practice ahead of the Australian Open, but was later deported.

The Australian government, in a state of flux with upcoming elections, has been widely criticized at home and abroad due to the perception of dithering and uncertainty, though polls indicated most Australians, who have lived through drastic lockdowns, supported Djokovic’s removal.

One of the saddest parts is the lingering effect this will have on the rest of the tournament, both while it is going on and how it is remembered. Another player is going to win the men’s singles title, but, unjustly, there may be a de facto asterisk attached to the triumph in the minds of some.

Tennis players are required to give media interviews after each match and barely a single one has passed by without questions about Djokovic being on the agenda. The main draw began on Sunday afternoon U.S. time, and by the time you read this, the men’s and women’s singles fields will have been whittled from 128 to 48.

Even so, the vast majority of the discussion is still about one man, who is now thousands of miles away.

"There is no player in history that’s more important than an event," Nadal told reporters. "No one. Not even Roger [Federer], Novak, myself, Bjorn Borg. Australian Open is much more important than any player. It will be great with or without him."

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray voiced that the way the Djokovic situation had played out was a "mess," but had little sympathy with his refusal to get vaccinated.

"Ultimately people have to make their own choices," Murray said. "But there are also consequences sometimes for those decisions."

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, who has previously expressed his dislike of Djokovic in no uncertain terms, this time flipped the script and instead blasted his own country’s treatment of the Serb.

What we must now bear in mind is what this means for sports in a world where the coronavirus has changed things as we know them forever. Vaccine mandates set a hard line, but there is unlikely to be any international uniformity to them. Some countries will demand full vaccination for entry, others may not. Individual sports leagues may take a stance requiring vaccinations for their athletes, others not.

In tennis, which is based around a tour that traverses every part of the globe, it is going to be particularly felt. There is even another significant moment on the near horizon.

Spectators pose for a selfie with a banner of 2021 Men's Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The next Grand Slam is the French Open, to be staged in Paris in May. This week, the French government announced it will be mandatory for anyone (athletes included) to have a vaccination record in order to enter a public building (stadiums included).

Beyond that, it remains uncertain as to how Djokovic’s stance might affect his ability to enter the United Kingdom for this summer’s Wimbledon championships and also the US Open in New York in September.

It is a situation where there is never going to be universal agreement and where agendas are going to come to the fore. Djokovic may soon be faced with a decision as to how much his stance on the vaccine means to him. It is clearly something he feels strongly about, but is it strong enough for him to allow it to derail his dominance of men’s tennis and his potential clinching of GOAT status?

These are questions we never could have imagined asking and it is a new reality for sports. If this whole experience has taught us anything, it’s that it will be a fiendishly complex one. For Djokovic, given his level of achievement, his profile, and the nature of the sport he plays, especially so.

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here .

