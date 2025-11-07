FIFA U-17 World Cup
Zambia vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 10, 2025 1:34 a.m. ET
Zambia and Brazil square off in Group H action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch Zambia vs Brazil
- Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 4, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Zambia vs Brazil Match Preview
Both teams enter unbeaten after strong starts to the tournament. Zambia opened with a 3-1 victory over Indonesia before earning an impressive 5-2 win over Honduras to move to the top of the group. Brazil, meanwhile, has been dominant, following up a 7-0 rout of Honduras with a convincing 4-0 win against Indonesia. With both sides in top form, this matchup could determine first place in Group H.
