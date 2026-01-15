Morocco Reaches AFCON Final After Beating Nigeria on Penalties

Nigeria came into the match hoping to go all the way and make amends for the shortcomings that saw them finish second two years ago in the Ivory Coast. However, they were not going to get it easy playing Morocco, who have enjoyed massive home support since the start of the biennial competition.

How it went down in Rabat

Morocco kept alive their hope of winning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 50 years after beating Nigeria 4-2 in the penalty shootout following a goalless draw in both regulation and extra time on Wednesday night.

The Atlas Lions, as expected, started the match as the better side thanks to cheers and roars from the thousands of their fans who had filled the stadium to the brim.

Brahim Díaz, who has been in good form in the competition, having found the back of the net five times already, made his first attempt in the ninth minute, but he just couldn't hit the target from a good position in the enemy's territory.

Nigeria responded in the 15th minute as Ademola Lookman tested Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who did well to ensure the ball didn't get past him.

Morocco's massive chance fell to Noussair Mazraoui in the 40th minute as he managed to get past his markers and was sure to find the target. Still, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made an amazing stop to deny the Manchester United right-back.

Nwabali was called into action once again just seven minutes after the restart, but this time around from Abde Ezzalzouli, who was allowed to control the ball in the 18-yard box before taking a shot.

In the first half, Victor Osimhen, uncharacteristically, struggled to compose himself when it mattered, and this struggle was evident again in the 67th minute when he was played into the area but took too long to make a decision, resulting in a loss of possession and a missed chance.

The Super Eagles were lucky not to concede from a corner with 13 minutes to go as Ayoub El Kaabi's header, from the set-piece flew inches wide of the right post.

Nwabali was there again to save his teammates' blushes in the 83rd minute as Ezzalzouli tried to place the ball in the bottom right corner; however, the custodian was there to do his job effectively.

With no goal in the two halves, the match was extended to extra time.

There were a few chances in the extra time as every team played cautiously, avoiding conceding in that critical time. It explains why the two sides had to be separated by the post-match penalties.

After good takes by both Neil El Aynaoui and Paul Onuachu for Morocco and Nigeria, respectively, both Nwabali - who was a target for Kaizer Chiefs before the start of the 2024-25 season- and Bono stepped up to deny Hamza Igamane and Ademola Lookman.

The hosts scored the remaining spot-kicks through Eliesse Ben Seghir, Achraf Hakimi, and Youssef En Nesyri.

Nigeria responded via Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, but Bruno Onyemaechi couldn't beat the Atlas Lions' custodian to see the hosts advance to the final.

Nigeria's route to the semifinal

The Super Eagles were put in Group C, where they began their journey with a 2-1 victory over East African minnows Tanzania, who were playing back-to-back AFCON tournaments for the first time in their history.

Nigeria, who have won the competition three times, then followed it up with a thrilling 3-2 win against Tunisia before collecting another three points at the expense of Uganda in a 3-1 triumph.

After advancing as their pool winners, the West African nation made a meal out of Mozambique in the Round of 16, where they beat them 4-0 to set up a date with the 2019 champions, Algeria.

Eric Chelle's men showed their title credentials by securing a 2-0 victory to make the quarter-final berth, where they faced the hosts but couldn't get the result they needed to advance.

How Morocco advanced to the final

The 1976 winners, as expected, collected maximum points in the tournament's opener against Comoros after firing past them two unanswered goals, but shared the spoils with Mali in their second Group A game that ended 1-1.

Morocco then beat the 2012 champions, Zambia, 3-0 to finish at the helm of their pool with seven points for a place in the knockout phase.

The Atlas Lions claimed a controversial 1-0 win against Tanzania in the Round of 16 before claiming a 2-0 victory over five-time champions Cameroon to seal the last four ticket.

What comes next?

Morocco will now have a daunting task against Senegal in the Sunday final that will be staged at the same venue, Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Teranga Lions, whose only trophy so far came in 2021, secured their final ticket after a hard-fought 1-0 win over seven-time winners Egypt. The only strike came thanks to a low rocket from former Liverpool FC man Sadio Mané, who picked a loose ball in a prime area before catching the Pharaohs' custodian unawares. Egypt will hope to at least win bronze on Saturday when they face Nigeria at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca.