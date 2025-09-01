Wrexham
Blockbuster Budget: Wrexham Near $40 Million In Spending With Latest Transfer
Wrexham

Blockbuster Budget: Wrexham Near $40 Million In Spending With Latest Transfer

Published Sep. 1, 2025 2:40 p.m. ET

Wrexham took its spending in the summer transfer window to around $40 million by signing Ben Sheaf from fellow Championship team Coventry on Monday.

It is the latest statement signing by the Welsh club, which is owned by Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, since securing an unprecedented three straight promotions to play in the second tier of English soccer for the first time since the 1980s.

Sheaf, a defensive midfielder, has moved for a reported fee of 6.5 million pounds ($8.8 million). Other players to have joined Wrexham in this window include Wales winger Nathan Broadhead — in a club-record deal that could reportedly reach 10 million pounds ($13.50 million) — former England defender Conor Coady and New Zealand international Liberato Cacace.

Wrexham has played four league games this season, winning for the first time at Millwall on Saturday.

The team, which has gained outside financial investment via the New York-based Allyn family, is also the subject of the Emmy-winning "Welcome to Wrexham" documentary series, which takes viewers behind the scenes at the club and has boosted the team’s global appeal primarily because of the presence of Reynolds.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

