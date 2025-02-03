English League One Wrexham announces plans to allow club to host international soccer matches Published Feb. 3, 2025 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wrexham has announced plans for a new 5,500-person capacity Kop Stand at its Racecourse ground, a key stadium renovation project under celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club said Monday that the stand will be compliant with UEFA requirements, enabling Wrexham to host matches in the European Under-19 Championship in 2026 and other international fixtures in the future.

The Racecourse is the world’s oldest soccer stadium. The once-imposing Kop has been unused since 2007, though a temporary stand for more than 2,000 seats was erected midway through last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought the Welsh club in 2021 and made it the subject of a TV documentary "Welcome to Wrexham," have been working hard to secure plans for a new Kop stand to restore the four sides to the Racecourse.

Wrexham said the design of the stand will include a tunnel through which players would come onto the field.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience English League One Wrexham

share