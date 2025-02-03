English League One
Wrexham announces plans to allow club to host international soccer matches
English League One

Wrexham announces plans to allow club to host international soccer matches

Published Feb. 3, 2025 11:50 a.m. ET

Wrexham has announced plans for a new 5,500-person capacity Kop Stand at its Racecourse ground, a key stadium renovation project under celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club said Monday that the stand will be compliant with UEFA requirements, enabling Wrexham to host matches in the European Under-19 Championship in 2026 and other international fixtures in the future.

The Racecourse is the world’s oldest soccer stadium. The once-imposing Kop has been unused since 2007, though a temporary stand for more than 2,000 seats was erected midway through last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought the Welsh club in 2021 and made it the subject of a TV documentary "Welcome to Wrexham," have been working hard to secure plans for a new Kop stand to restore the four sides to the Racecourse.

Wrexham said the design of the stand will include a tunnel through which players would come onto the field.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English League One
Wrexham
share
Get more from English League One Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes