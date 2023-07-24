FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Why Brazil's offense is among the best in the world Updated Jul. 24, 2023 10:42 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ary Borges put on an offensive clinic in Brazil's 4-0 victory over Panama on Monday. Borges scored three goals as Brazil improved to 10-0 in Women's World Cup opening matches.

However, it was the one goal not scored by Borges that was dubbed by former USWNT star Carli Lloyd as one of the best she's seen.

The World Cup NOW crew – Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Ari Hingst and Melissa Ortiz – lauded the team's display, calling it one of the best of the opening round.

Hingst: "We saw some really great joy, just the joy of Brazil … and they got some really lovely goals, and the third goal … what did Heather [O'Reilly] call it, sexy?"

Osborne: "I think it was everything we wanted it to be. We knew Panama was going to be a weak opponent, but they showed up. It was beautiful, it was fun to watch, it was a 90-minute performance. We all predicted Debinha was going to be one of the goal-scorers, and she wasn't, and that's the potential of this Brazilian side. So for me, I think this was a complete performance, and I'm feeling really good, and I know they are. They looked like they had so much fun out there, and that's what [manager] Pia [Sundhage] brings to this squad, is that joy, but also that structure."

Conrad: "We've been waiting for some dominating performances, and I feel like we finally got it today on Match Day 5. Germany, excellent, Brazil excellent, and I think that they're sending a message throughout the tournament that they're going to be a force to be reckoned with, Meli."

Ortiz: "It took a few days. … An ultimate Joga Bonito-fest today here, and not only did they show their dominance over Panama, but also just their flair, and like you said, their enjoyment and their flair. And it was awesome to see Ary Borges get a hat trick, a nice little hatty World Cup opening. … Just all in all, this is the best way to start off their World Cup campaign. [It's] what they needed to do, just get those goals flowing, and this really puts them at a great position in this group stage."

Conrad: "It's thrilling for Ary Borges. She's only scored one goal for Racing Louisville in NWSL this season. She plays a little bit deeper for her club than she does for her country, but for her to have a hat trick in her first-ever World Cup game … is incredible. And after she scored her first goal, she fell to her knees and was crying. You actually had a [physical] reaction to it."

Osborne: "I mean, I didn't know she hit her head on the floor like Julie Ertz. But no, that moment watching her, that's the beauty of this game, and football, what it means to the world. … To get to see her teammates … when your teammates react that way, to a player when they score, you know that's a team thing. Everyone was so happy for her, and it kick-started her."

