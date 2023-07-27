FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup NOW: Nigeria plays to potential in upset of Australia Published Jul. 27, 2023 10:18 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

In a stunner of a match, Nigeria held off 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-host Australia to capture a 3-2 victory Thursday, and is now tied with Canada in the top spot in Group B.

The Super Falcons entered the meeting ranked 15 spots behind the Matildas, but by the second half of the game, the lower-ranked team had taken over following electrifying goals from Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala came off the bench in the second half and quickly took advantage of the Aussies' defense by scoring Nigeria's third goal, which she followed with a Brandi Chastain-esque celebration. Not only did Oshoala impact the game with her goal, but she seemed to lift the energy even more in Suncorp Stadium, as she became the only African player to score at three FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Recapping Nigeria's win against Australia | World Cup NOW

After the match, Jimmy Conrad and Melissa Ortiz of the "World Cup NOW" crew, discussed Oshoala's moment of glory as well as the overall play of the Nigeria squad.

Ortiz: "Were there spurts of good plays from the Australians? Yes. But, look at Nigeria. The way that they just dominated wing play. They way that they were more urgent, and their fast transitions … Heather O'Reilly said it in our preview in this build up that the key to Nigeria's match today are those fast transitions. That's exactly what we saw, especially in the majority of the second half, and when Oshoala came on. That was the game changer. Just completely changes the trajectory, the energy — also, a new outlet in the attacking line."

Conrad: "You know when you're on a team, and you're in a tournament, and you're like, I don't want to play that them? I think Nigeria is them right now … if we (United States) can just avoid Nigeria … because they got positive vibes [and] they got that belief, which is always very important."

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala scores goal vs. Australia in 72' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Ortiz: "They're a strong team … One thing to point out about this Nigeria side is their ongoing battle with the Federation, as well. That's another thing to know because some of their frustrations over the course of the past six months, and what they went through in qualifiers to now has been a massive battle against the Federation. So now, I think this performance will only unify the players more, but hopefully demand more respect out of the FA."

Conrad: "I don't know how much of it is a shock given how strong Nigeria can be at moments. I think maybe with Nigeria, when I think about them especially in the last year, it's just a lack of consistency in their performance. … Maybe they give you 20 minutes that are good out of 90. When I look back at the Canada game, they were excellent in the second part of the first half. Lights out. Seven shots in 20 minutes. The rest of the game, not as good. This game, I thought, they put together a better 90 minutes."

