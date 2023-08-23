FIFA Women's World Cup World Cup champion Esther González signs with NWSL club Gotham FC Published Aug. 23, 2023 6:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Esther González, who won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with Spain, has signed with NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC after two years at Real Madrid, the club announced on Wednesday. It's a three-year contract with a mutual option in 2026.

"I am excited and honored to join Gotham FC, one of the top clubs in the NWSL," González said in a statement. "As I continue my journey in football, I look forward to my next challenge in a competitive league where I will face the best players in the world in every game."

González, 30, is a proven goalscorer at the club and international level. She left Real Madrid with 39 goals — the most by any player in the club's history — and has scored 26 goals in 42 international appearances for Spain, which puts at No. 7 on Spain's all-time scoring list. Her last goal came on July 21 against Costa Rica in the group stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

"Esther González is a proven goalscorer at the highest level," Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement. "She is clinical in and around the box, and the weight of her experience accompanied with her skillset will provide a tremendous complement to the great players on our roster, as we continue to attract and maintain a high caliber of talent at this club."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gotham FC is currently third in the NWSL Eastern Conference with a record of 7W-4D-5L. There is no set date for González's debut at this time.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Gotham FC Spain Esther Gonzalez

share