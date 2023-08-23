World Cup champion Esther González signs with NWSL club Gotham FC
Esther González, who won the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with Spain, has signed with NWSL club NJ/NY Gotham FC after two years at Real Madrid, the club announced on Wednesday. It's a three-year contract with a mutual option in 2026.
"I am excited and honored to join Gotham FC, one of the top clubs in the NWSL," González said in a statement. "As I continue my journey in football, I look forward to my next challenge in a competitive league where I will face the best players in the world in every game."
González, 30, is a proven goalscorer at the club and international level. She left Real Madrid with 39 goals — the most by any player in the club's history — and has scored 26 goals in 42 international appearances for Spain, which puts at No. 7 on Spain's all-time scoring list. Her last goal came on July 21 against Costa Rica in the group stage of the 2023 Women's World Cup.
"Esther González is a proven goalscorer at the highest level," Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West said in a statement. "She is clinical in and around the box, and the weight of her experience accompanied with her skillset will provide a tremendous complement to the great players on our roster, as we continue to attract and maintain a high caliber of talent at this club."
Gotham FC is currently third in the NWSL Eastern Conference with a record of 7W-4D-5L. There is no set date for González's debut at this time.
-
Spain’s World Cup success offers USA blueprint for future
2023 soccer odds: Who will replace Vlatko Andonovski as USWNT coach?
What is 'MERCHI'? Explaining Olga Carmona's World Cup final celebration
-
This will be the moment when everything changed for the Women's World Cup
Spain's World Cup star Olga Carmona's father has died, the Spanish Federation announced
Women's World Cup 2023 award winners: Golden Boot, Golden Ball and more
-
Spain's World Cup victory will usher in a new blueprint for women's soccer
2023 Women's World Cup odds, betting recap; Spain opens as favorite in 2027
Spain vs. England highlights: La Roja wins 1-0, secures first World Cup title
-
Spain’s World Cup success offers USA blueprint for future
2023 soccer odds: Who will replace Vlatko Andonovski as USWNT coach?
What is 'MERCHI'? Explaining Olga Carmona's World Cup final celebration
-
This will be the moment when everything changed for the Women's World Cup
Spain's World Cup star Olga Carmona's father has died, the Spanish Federation announced
Women's World Cup 2023 award winners: Golden Boot, Golden Ball and more
-
Spain's World Cup victory will usher in a new blueprint for women's soccer
2023 Women's World Cup odds, betting recap; Spain opens as favorite in 2027
Spain vs. England highlights: La Roja wins 1-0, secures first World Cup title