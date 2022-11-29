FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Tunisia vs. France 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With a spot wrapped up in the Round of 16, look for France to tweak its lineup and maybe rest some regulars when Les Bleus wraps up qualifying play against winless Tunisia in a Group D match Wednesday.

France is looking to become the first back-to-back winners of the World Cup since Brazil did so in 1958 and 1962. Before winning it all in 2018, it lost in the quarterfinals in 2014 and did not advance past the group stage in 2010.

France’s roster features Kylian Mbappé – the winner of the FIFA Young Player Award in the 2018 tournament. And the superstar has not disappointed in this tournament.

Tunisia failed to advance past the group stage for the sixth time. It is led by Seifeddine Jaziri, the 2021 Arab Cup Golden Boot winner.

France comes into this matchup as a huge favorite.

Here's how to bet the Tunisia-France match, from the moneyline, draw, and Over/Under total odds (with odds via FOX Bet).

Tunisia vs. France (10 a.m. ET Wednesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Tunisia: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

France: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $30 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -133 (bet $10 to win $17.52 total)

Under: -111 (bet $10 to win $19.01 total)

