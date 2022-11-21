FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick

1 hour ago

Group E features a matchup between Spain and Costa Rica

Spain is 30-15-18 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, winning it all in 2010. They currently sit at +750 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams. 

This year’s squad features tons of talent, including Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona/Spain captain Sergio Busquets.

Costa Rica is 5-8-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and third consecutive one as well. They enter the World Cup at +50000 to win it at FOX Bet, the 32nd best odds out of qualifying teams.

Here's how to bet the Spain-Costa Rica match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 23, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Spain: -714 (bet $10 to win $11.40 total)
Costa Rica: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Draw: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)
Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Spain is the bigger brand the public will gravitate towards in this game. Costa Rica enters again as an underdog despite winning 12 of 13 matches heading into the World Cup. Included in those was a convincing 2-0 win over the United States in March. 

The big edge for Spain — besides top-end talent — is the Barcelona midfield of Gavi and Pedri. And Pedri is arguably the best teenager in the World right now. 

Spain’s impressive run to the semifinals of Euro 2020 should wash away the stench of losing in the World Cup group stage in 2014 and getting knocked out by Russia in the Round of 16 in 2018. Look for them to take care of business in this match.

PICK: Spain -2 (-119 at FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Spain Spain
Costa Rica Costa Rica
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: Wales' Gareth Bale ties USA late
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Wales' Gareth Bale ties USA late

7 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. Japan, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Germany vs. Japan, pick

17 mins ago
A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup
FIFA World Cup 2022

A father's dream fulfilled: Tim Weah carries family legacy into World Cup

39 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick

1 hour ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes