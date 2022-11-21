FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica, pick 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group E features a matchup between Spain and Costa Rica.

Spain is 30-15-18 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 16th tournament appearance, winning it all in 2010. They currently sit at +750 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.

This year’s squad features tons of talent, including Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Barcelona/Spain captain Sergio Busquets.

Costa Rica is 5-8-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's sixth tournament appearance and third consecutive one as well. They enter the World Cup at +50000 to win it at FOX Bet, the 32nd best odds out of qualifying teams.

Here's how to bet the Spain-Costa Rica match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick.

Spain vs. Costa Rica (11 a.m. ET Wednesday, November 23, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Spain: -714 (bet $10 to win $11.40 total)

Costa Rica: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Draw: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Under: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Spain is the bigger brand the public will gravitate towards in this game. Costa Rica enters again as an underdog despite winning 12 of 13 matches heading into the World Cup. Included in those was a convincing 2-0 win over the United States in March.

The big edge for Spain — besides top-end talent — is the Barcelona midfield of Gavi and Pedri. And Pedri is arguably the best teenager in the World right now.

Spain’s impressive run to the semifinals of Euro 2020 should wash away the stench of losing in the World Cup group stage in 2014 and getting knocked out by Russia in the Round of 16 in 2018. Look for them to take care of business in this match.

PICK: Spain -2 (-119 at FOX Bet)

