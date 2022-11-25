FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet South Korea vs. Ghana, pick

58 mins ago

South Korea and Ghana are seeking their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Monday in both teams' second Group H match in Qatar.

South Korea played to a scoreless draw against Uruguay, and Ghana lost to Portugal 3-2 on Thursday.

South Korea has made every World Cup since the 1986 edition of the tournament, making 2022 its 10th straight World Cup. South Korea’s best finish was fourth place in 2002 as a host country. 

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae will lead the way for South Korea.

Ghana is making just its fourth World Cup appearance, but it has made the most of its short time in the tournament. The Black Stars have made the round of 16 in two of its three previous World Cup appearances, advancing to the quarterfinals in 2010.

Watch for forward Iñaki Williams, as he has been a staple for La Liga side Athletic Bilbao since 2014.

Here's how to bet the South Korea-Ghana match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet). 

Uruguay vs. South Korea Highlights

Uruguay vs. South Korea Highlights
Uruguay and South Korea faced off to kick off the matchups for Group H.

South Korea vs. Ghana (8 a.m. ET Monday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

South Korea: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Ghana: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Draw: +187 (bet $10 to win $28.70 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Under: -189 (bet $10 to win $15.33 total)

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

The Black Stars showed that they could score by doing it twice in the second half of their 3-2 loss to Portugal. The Taeguk Warriors are due for a few of their own after a scoreless draw with Uruguay. This match has draw written all over it. 

PICK: Draw (+187 at FOX Bet)

