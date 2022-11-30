FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group G features a matchup between Serbia and Switzerland. The match will be both teams' third game in Qatar.

Serbia comes into this matchup with only one point. They need to win to give themselves a chance to move on. Switzerland has three points. If they tie, they will advance as long as Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.

Serbia has not advanced past the group stage in its previous three World Cup appearances. The last time it played in the Round of 16 was in 1998, when the team was known as Yugoslavia.

Serbia’s roster features several talented players, including Fulham United forward Aleksandar Mitrović, Fiorentina forward Luka Jović and Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović.

Switzerland is looking to make it out of the group stage for the third consecutive World Cup. The farthest it has advanced is to the quarterfinal, having done so three times – with 1954 being the most recent instance.

On top of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaquiri, another Swiss player to watch out for is Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

Here's how to bet the Serbia-Switzerland match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet).

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic scores goal vs. Cameroon in 45+1'

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET Friday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Serbia: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Switzerland: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.50 total)

Under: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.27 total)

Three Things You Need To Know About Switzerland Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Switzerland ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre :

Games between disciplined European teams are usually tight, and there’s little separating these two sides. That’s why this one could well end in a stalemate, even if Serbia’s chances of advancing depend on them getting all three points.

Bet the draw.

PICK: Draw (+210 at FOX Bet)

