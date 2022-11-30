FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Serbia vs. Switzerland

1 hour ago

Group G features a matchup between Serbia and Switzerland. The match will be both teams' third game in Qatar.

Serbia comes into this matchup with only one point. They need to win to give themselves a chance to move on. Switzerland has three points. If they tie, they will advance as long as Cameroon doesn't beat Brazil.

Serbia has not advanced past the group stage in its previous three World Cup appearances. The last time it played in the Round of 16 was in 1998, when the team was known as Yugoslavia. 

Serbia’s roster features several talented players, including Fulham United forward Aleksandar Mitrović, Fiorentina forward Luka Jović and Juventus forward Dušan Vlahović

Switzerland is looking to make it out of the group stage for the third consecutive World Cup. The farthest it has advanced is to the quarterfinal, having done so three times – with 1954 being the most recent instance. 

On top of Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka and Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaquiri, another Swiss player to watch out for is Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji.

Here's how to bet the Serbia-Switzerland match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet).

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic scores goal vs. Cameroon in 45+1'

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic scores goal vs. Cameroon in 45+1'
Watch Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic scoring a goal against Cameroon in the 45+1' in the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.

Serbia vs. Switzerland (2 p.m. ET Friday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Serbia: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total) 
Switzerland: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total) 
Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31.00 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.50 total) 
Under: -138 (bet $10 to win $17.27 total)

Three Things You Need To Know About Switzerland

Three Things You Need To Know About Switzerland
Alexi Lalas provides three things you need to know about Switzerland ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup

Pick via FOX Sports soccer writer Doug McIntyre:

Games between disciplined European teams are usually tight, and there’s little separating these two sides. That’s why this one could well end in a stalemate, even if Serbia’s chances of advancing depend on them getting all three points. 

Bet the draw.

PICK: Draw (+210 at FOX Bet)

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Argentina beats Poland to advance

5 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Mexico defeats Saudi Arabia, 2-1

7 mins ago
World Cup Daily: Argentina got the result it needed, but not the one Mexico wanted
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Argentina got the result it needed, but not the one Mexico wanted

14 mins ago
Argentina advances as Messi's mates step up after PK miss
FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina advances as Messi's mates step up after PK miss

20 mins ago
For Mexico, World Cup heartache and four years of regret
FIFA World Cup 2022

For Mexico, World Cup heartache and four years of regret

23 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes