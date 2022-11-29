FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Argentina
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Poland vs. Argentina

44 mins ago

Two-time World Cup champion Argentina looks to advance out of Group C when La Albiceleste takes on Poland on Wednesday.

Poland did not advance past the group stage in 2018, but it has a rich history in the tournament. The team has finished third twice, doing so in 1982 and 1974. 

While Robert Lewandowski is the unquestioned star, Wojciech Szczęsny is one of the top goalkeepers in the world. He is the starting keeper for Italian powerhouse Juventus.

Argentina lost in the Round of 16 in 2018 to the eventual champions in France in a heated 4-3 match. In 2014, Argentina advanced to the final and ended up losing 1-0 to Germany in extra time. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina will rely on superstar Lionel Messi in this game, as well as other stars, such as Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Juventus forward Ángel Di María

Messi & Co. come into this matchup as huge favorites at FOX Bet. Argentina comes into this match after a much-needed 2-0 win against Mexico. Poland also won its last match, 2-0, against Saudi Arabia.

Here's how to bet the Poland-Argentina match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (with odds via FOX Bet).

Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute.

Poland vs. Argentina (2 p.m. ET Wednesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Poland: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total) 
Argentina: -213 (bet $10 to win $14.69 total) 
Draw: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total) 
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Maurice Edu, Kate Abdo and Chad Ochocinco react to Argentina's big win over Mexico and Lionel Messi's incredible goal.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

You can’t quantify it, but the pressure to win the World Cup already seems to be getting to Argentina. Even though Brazil was the favorite, 47 million people in Argentina are living and dying with every move this team makes. How is that different from every other World Cup they play in? Well, in 2021, they won the Copa America — after losing in the finals in 2007, 2015 and 2016 — for the first time since 1993, and this feels like destiny for Lionel Messi. 

The collapse against Saudi Arabia sent the team and country into a downward spiral, but with a narrow win against Mexico, all was right. The fact is, Argentina couldn’t finish against Saudi Arabia, but they did have three goals negated by offsides. But, against Mexico, Messi & Co. could only muster six touches in the penalty area. The midfield has underwhelmed; at times, the strategy appears to be, "get it to Messi." How long can that continue? 

The good news is that Poland is a massive underdog coming into this match (+550), and a victory should fully erase the stench of the Saudi Arabia disaster. 

PICK: Argentina goal range 2-3 (-106 at FOX Bet)

