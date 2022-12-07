FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet England-France quarterfinals 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Defending champion France will take on England, seeking its first World Cup title since 1966, in a star-filled quarterfinal on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. You can catch the action on FOX and FOX Sports App!

England has won three matches in Qatar, outscoring opponents by a combined 12-2, in addition to playing to a scoreless draw with the United States in Group B play. England beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16.

Tottenham Hotspur forward and England captain Harry Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner (2015-16, 2016-17, 2020-21), leads the tournament with three assists. Kane, the Golden Boot winner at the 2018 World Cup, scored his first goal in the Qatar competition in the match against Senegal.

France beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 after winning all three Group D matches by a combined score of 7-2.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, 23, has been dominant for France. Mbappé, the FIFA Young Player Award winner as the top player age 21 and under at the 2018 World Cup, is the leading goalscorer in Qatar with five.

Mbappé also has two assists, as does teammate Ousmane Dembélé.

When it comes to betting on the big match, France is a small favorite.

Here's how to bet the England-France match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert pick (all odds via FOX Bet).

Harry Kane scores for England against Senegal England's Harry Kane scores during stoppage time in the first half against Senegal.

England vs. France (2 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

England: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

France: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5

Over: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Under: -143 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

France's Kylian Mbappé scores two goals against Poland Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France beat Poland 3-1.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

This is a fascinating matchup between two European powers, with France the slight favorite.

The teams have met twice at the World Cup, but both were group-stage matchups last century. The last time these two matched up was a friendly in France in 2017, and England lost 3-2.

In that one, England was introduced to then-18-year-old Kylian Mbappé, who "tormented England’s defense," according to one report. Mbappe, who currently has the mantle of the best player in the world, is the Golden Boot leader with five goals at the World Cup.

France is unbeaten in its last 13 games Mbappe has started in the World Cup and European Championships (10-0-3). His speed is unsurpassed, but England has one of the best fullbacks in the world, Kyle Walker (Manchester City). Walker is 32, but the England defense – thanks to John Stones and Harry Maguire – has been borderline impenetrable, giving up just one goal in the run of play in four games.

England is expected to be without winger Raheem Sterling (family emergency), who left the team this week but is expected back if they advance. Few teams can turn to a bench with depth like Jack Grealish (Manchester City) and Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

France has had some tense moments – trailing against Australia, and tied with Denmark late in the second half – and I believe frustration will set in against this England defense.

This is the first time the Three Lions have been an underdog at the World Cup, and gamblers may have some recency bias on France, watching them dismantle Poland and everyone marveling at Mbappé. But, coming into the tournament with many injuries, there was a major concern they may not advance from group play.

England's defense and depth will be the key to this match. Look for some second-half action in this match, with the Three Lions pulling it out late.

PICK: Highest scoring half: Second (-105 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

PICK: England wins in extra time (+1250 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $135 total)

PICK: Harry Kane anytime goal (+180 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $28 total)

PICK: England moneyline (+195 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

