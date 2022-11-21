FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick

20 mins ago

Group D will feature a matchup between Denmark and Tunisia at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Denmark is currently +2200 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the 10th best out of qualifying teams. They are 9-6-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is Denmark’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall. 

The Danish roster features stars like Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, AC Milan’s Simon Kjær, and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tunisia sits at +50000 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, tied for the second-longest odds among all the teams in the tournament. They are 2-9-4 all-time in the World Cup. This is Tunisia’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall. 

Here's how to bet the Denmark-Tunisia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert's pick.

Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Denmark: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)
Tunisia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Draw: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals – 2.5
Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Under: -175 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Tunisia is one of the weakest teams in the field; Denmark is a sleeper to advance deep in the tournament. 

With two wins over France this calendar year, Denmark is tested and has star quality as the midfield is stacked with players from the EPL, led by Christian Eriksen. They’re also very deep up front, led by Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen and Yussuf Poulsen

Look for them to score at least two goals.

PICK: Denmark Over 1.5 goals at FOX Bet

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Denmark Denmark
Tunisia Tunisia
share
World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: United States-Wales live updates

4 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Spain vs. Costa Rica

6 mins ago
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Portugal vs. Ghana, pick

9 mins ago
World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from the Netherlands' clutch win vs. Senegal
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: 3 takeaways from the Netherlands' clutch win vs. Senegal

23 mins ago
World Cup 2022 top plays: Netherlands defeats Senegal, 2-0
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 top plays: Netherlands defeats Senegal, 2-0

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes