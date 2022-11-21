FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Denmark vs. Tunisia, pick 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group D will feature a matchup between Denmark and Tunisia at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Denmark is currently +2200 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, the 10th best out of qualifying teams. They are 9-6-5 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is Denmark’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall.

The Danish roster features stars like Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, AC Milan’s Simon Kjær, and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Tunisia sits at +50000 at FOX Bet to win the World Cup, tied for the second-longest odds among all the teams in the tournament. They are 2-9-4 all-time in the World Cup. This is Tunisia’s second consecutive tournament appearance and sixth overall.

Here's how to bet the Denmark-Tunisia match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and expert's pick.

Denmark vs. Tunisia (8 a.m. ET Tuesday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Denmark: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Tunisia: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals – 2.5

Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Under: -175 (bet $10 to win $16.99 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Tunisia is one of the weakest teams in the field; Denmark is a sleeper to advance deep in the tournament.

With two wins over France this calendar year, Denmark is tested and has star quality as the midfield is stacked with players from the EPL, led by Christian Eriksen. They’re also very deep up front, led by Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen and Yussuf Poulsen.

Look for them to score at least two goals.

PICK: Denmark Over 1.5 goals at FOX Bet

