World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Canada, pick
World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Canada, pick

40 mins ago

Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Canada.

Belgium is 20-19-9 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 14th tournament appearance and third consecutive one as well. They currently sit at +1200 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.  

Belgium will be led by Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is listed at +8000 to win the Golden Boot at FOX Bet.

Canada is 0-3-0 all-time in the World Cup. The team has made the tournament once before, with the lone appearance coming in 1986. They come into the World Cup at +35000 to win it all at FOX Bet, the 23rd-best odds out of qualifying teams.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was still named to the squad despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

Here's how to bet the Belgium-Canada match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

Belgium vs. Canada (2 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 23, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Belgium: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)
Canada: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5
Over: -125 (bet $10 to win $18.00 total) 
Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.50 total) 

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally underway and Morgan Freeman makes an appearance in Qatar where "everyone is welcome."

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

Canada wasn’t supposed to be here — this is their first World Cup appearance since 1986 — and they weren’t supposed to top their qualifying group. But here they are, against one of the favorites in Belgium.

But they are scrappy, cohesive, and have a couple of top-end attackers in Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies. They’ve made a habit of surprising people. Don’t bet against them doing it again in this match.

PICK: Draw (+300 at FOX Bet) (bet $10 to win $40 total)

