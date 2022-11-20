FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Belgium vs. Canada, pick 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Group F features a matchup between Belgium and Canada .

Belgium is 20-19-9 (W-L-D) all-time in the World Cup. This is the team's 14th tournament appearance and third consecutive one as well. They currently sit at +1200 to win the World Cup at FOX Bet, the eighth-best out of qualifying teams.

Belgium will be led by Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is listed at +8000 to win the Golden Boot at FOX Bet.

Canada is 0-3-0 all-time in the World Cup. The team has made the tournament once before, with the lone appearance coming in 1986. They come into the World Cup at +35000 to win it all at FOX Bet, the 23rd-best odds out of qualifying teams.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies was still named to the squad despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

Here's how to bet the Belgium-Canada match, from the moneyline, draw, Over/Under total odds and an expert pick.

Belgium vs. Canada (2 p.m. ET Wednesday, November 23, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Belgium: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.44 total)

Canada: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Draw: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: -125 (bet $10 to win $18.00 total)

Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.50 total)

Morgan Freeman rings in the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a 'call for celebration' The 2022 FIFA World Cup is finally underway and Morgan Freeman makes an appearance in Qatar where "everyone is welcome."

Pick via FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre:

Canada wasn’t supposed to be here — this is their first World Cup appearance since 1986 — and they weren’t supposed to top their qualifying group. But here they are, against one of the favorites in Belgium.

But they are scrappy, cohesive, and have a couple of top-end attackers in Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies. They’ve made a habit of surprising people. Don’t bet against them doing it again in this match.

PICK: Draw (+300 at FOX Bet) (bet $10 to win $40 total)

