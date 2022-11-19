FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 Group F Team Guides: Belgium
Martin Rogers
The time for Belgium's so-called "Golden Generation" to deliver a first major title is nearly up and the pressure heaped upon the shoulders of star men like Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans will be immense, especially coming up against 2018 runners-up Croatia who should never be underestimated, especially with legendary playmaker Luka Modrić still running the show from midfield.

Canada's qualification campaign was seriously impressive, and they will head to Qatar with nothing to lose and everything to prove while Morocco has enough in the tank to surprise even some of the best teams. The Africans can turn on the style when they want and although Belgium should win the group, it's far from a foregone conclusion.

Everything you need to know about Belgium:

Coach: Roberto Martínez 

Highest finish: Third place (2018) 

2018 finish: Third place 

FOX Bet odds: +1200 

Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku

What we're excited to watch: De Bruyne, the creative heartbeat of the team, is the key man, and if the 30-year-old is able to replicate his form for Manchester City in the Premier League for his country, the Belgians will be tough to beat.  

What success looks like: Final  

Achilles' heel: Mentality? The impressive Belgian sides of the past have looked great before wilting under the pressure in the big matches. For such a strong roster, anything less than a trip to the last four will be a failure. This Belgium team has had the talent for years without really delivering on the world stage. 

X-Factor: Eden Hazard has struggled with injury and form recently, but the Real Madrid winger is a world-class operator on his day who would cause any defense some serious problems. 

Alexi Lalas gives us three things we need to know about Belgium ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Wout Faes, Arthur Theate, Zeno Debast, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier, Timothy Castagne, Thorgan Hazard

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Youri Tielemans, Andre Onana, Axel Witsel, Hans Vanaken

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard, Dries Mertens, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Lois Openda

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.  

