World Cup 2022 Group E Team Guides: Costa Rica

Two former World Cup winners — Spain and Germany — are the obvious favorites to advance, and their meeting on Nov. 27 is the marquee match of the first round. Stingy Japan has a solid squad and is the more likely of the other two teams to upset the natural order if one of the giants slips up. As for aging Costa Rica , surviving the first round will be an exceedingly tall order.

Everything you need to know about Costa Rica:

Coach: Luis Fernando Suárez

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (2014)

2018 finish: Round of 16

FOX Bet odds: +75000

Key players: Celso Borges , Joel Campbell , Keylor Navas

What we're excited to watch: If Costa Rica is to advance against the odds, they'll almost certainly have to win their second match in Qatar, against Japan on Nov. 27.

What success look like: Getting out of a group this tough would be a triumph.

Achilles heel: Age. There's no getting around how long in the tooth the Ticos are. Borges is 34. Navas is 35. Bryan Ruiz , Costa Rica's all-time top scorer, is 37. Even Campbell is now on the wrong side of 30.

X-Factor: Navas. The three-time UEFA Champions League winner hasn't played a minute for Paris Saint-Germain this season after losing his starting job. That means the best player in Costa Rican history — he singlehandedly led the Ticos to the quarterfinals in 2014 — has something to prove in Qatar.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira.

Defenders: Francisco Calvo, Juan Pablo Vargas, Kendall Waston, Oscar Duarte, Daniel Chacon, Keysher Fuller, Carlos Martinez, Bryan Oviedo, Ronald Matarrita.

Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda, Celso Borges, Youstin Salas, Roan Wilson, Gerson Torres, Douglas Lopez, Jewison Bennette, Alvaro Zamora, Anthony Hernandez, Brandon Aguilera, Bryan Ruiz.

Forwards: Joel Campbell, Anthony Contreras, Johan Venegas.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

