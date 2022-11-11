FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 Group B Team Guides: Wales just in share facebook twitter reddit link

Nobody’s calling this the Group of Death. Maybe they should – it’s the only one in which all four teams are ranked inside FIFA’s Top 20.

Here is everything to know about Wales:

Coach: Rob Page

Highest finish: Quarterfinals (1958)

2018 finish: Did not qualify

FOX Bet odds: +25000

Key players: Gareth Bale, Wayne Hennessey, Daniel James

What we’re excited to watch: It’s been 58 years since the Welsh competed in their lone World Cup appearance, so just seeing them on the biggest stage is a novelty. As important as their opening match against the United States is, the game against England is Wales’ World Cup final.

What success look like: Just being there is already a success, which takes some pressure off them. While England is the clear favorite to win the group, claiming the second spot is achievable, as not much separates Wales from the U.S. or Iran.

Achilles' heel: Goalkeeper. Sound as Hennessey was in the World Cup berth clinching win over Ukraine in June, he will be rusty at the main event. The 35-year-old hasn’t played a single minute in the Premier League this season for Nottingham Forest.

X-Factor: Bale. There’s a reason Bale has won five Champions League titles, scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid in two of them. He’s a legitimate difference maker at the highest level. As the longtime Welsh captain, the 33-year-old – if he’s healthy enough – will be motivated to put his country on his back in front of a global audience.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports.

