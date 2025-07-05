Gold Cup Who Is Diego Luna? USA's Breakout Star Talks Mexico, Tattoos, and Motivation Updated Jul. 6, 2025 4:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Seven months ago, U.S. soccer fans knew Diego Luna as the guy who broke his nose.

Now he's the breakout star for the U.S. men's national team, and he is on the verge of a Gold Cup trophy against rivals Mexico.

Diego Luna has gone from having a broken nose to being a breakout star for the U.S. men's team this year. (Getty Images)

Even before that injury in a game against Costa Rica back in January, it's been an eventful ride for the 21-year-old, recognizable by his platinum hair and his tattoos. Last summer, he was cut from the U.S. Olympic team ahead of the Paris Games. He became a father to a baby boy. He was recently voted an MLS All-Star for his club Real Salt Lake.

Now, he's scoring goals and wowing USMNT fans, who'll hope the 5-foot-8 playmaker will stand out once again against Mexico in Sunday's grand finale in Houston (coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on FOX).

Either way, Luna's big summer has put him in prime position to play his way onto the USMNT roster for the 2026 World Cup.

I caught up with the electric playmaker about cheering for the U.S. over Mexico as a kid, his motivation, and if he plans to get another tattoo if he lifts the Gold Cup.

What’s your earliest memory of soccer? When do you remember first becoming aware of the game?

I think just being at a field with my older brother, and my dad was coaching. I think I was about four.

What’s your first memory of the U.S.-Mexico rivalry?

I know there’s a story going around, but I just remember being at, like, a family gathering. Half of my family was rooting for Mexico. I was cheering for the U.S. I just remember getting mad whenever Mexico would score. It was like a little beef between me and my family members, there'd be little comments. But it was cool. It was all in fun. I don’t remember which game it was. I think it was the one where Giovani dos Santos scored on a chip [for Mexico in the 2011 Gold Cup final].

You’re from California, but you could have represented Mexico instead of the U.S. What was it like having both options?

Yeah, they contacted me about playing for them when I was with the [U.S.] under-20s. But that was a long time ago now.

Were you a fan of any particular team growing up?

I’ve always liked Real Madrid. And my brother was a big Liverpool fan, so I also liked watching them.

Who was your favorite player?

Marco Reus. I just liked the way he played, the way he controlled the game. It’s too bad I haven’t gotten the chance to play against him in MLS yet.

Two of a kind? Germany star Marco Reus is a favorite of Diego Luna. (Getty Images)

Are you a fan of other sports teams?

Not really. I like golf and boxing. I do kind of like the Dallas Cowboys. It was very cool that we were able to use their locker room a few weeks ago [for the win over Haiti in the Gold Cup group stage].

Favorite athletes outside of soccer?

Tiger Woods. Canelo [Álvarez, the Mexican boxer]. Serena Williams.

Did you play other sports besides soccer as a kid?

You might be surprised, but I played volleyball and basketball.

Diego Luna may not stand over some his USMNT teammates, but he's been a standout player at this Gold Cup. (Photo by Erin Chang/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

You overlapped with Mexico defender Julian Araujo when you were at the Barcelona residency academy in Arizona. What would it be like to face him in the final?

It would be cool. He’s two years older than me, so we didn’t really play together that much. But it’s always good to see people you know succeed.

What would you be doing if you weren’t a soccer player?

Man, that’s tough. A firefighter maybe.

OK, obviously I have to ask about your tats. How many do you have?

Honestly, I don’t even know. … It’s really hard to say. Do I count all the ones on my fingers separately?

I know the first one you got to commemorate your niece’s birthday. How old is she now? Does she know about it?

Yeah, she knows about it. She’s seven now. She thinks it’s cool.

Does she know that you kiss that wrist when you score?

I guess she will now. My son’s name is on that same wrist, too, so that’s also part of it.

Diego Luna's signature celebration of kissing his tattoos to honor his family after scoring a goal. (Photo by Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

Will you get a new tattoo if you win the Gold Cup?

Yeah, definitely. I don’t know what exactly yet but yes.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My dad. He’s always been there for me, and he made a lot of sacrifices for me.

What has been the hardest moment of your career so far?

Not making the Olympic team last year. That really hurt. I had to refocus and make sure that I was staying positive and I just doubled down on putting in the work. It was a big disappointment in the moment but it kind of helped me in the end, you know? That setback helped get me to where I am today.

What’s your ultimate goal in soccer?

I want to take care of my family, make sure they are secure, be able to secure their future financially. Right now, everything is about my son. He motivates me to keep pushing. Having a son has really put everything into perspective for me.

