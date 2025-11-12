Venezuela vs North Korea: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Venezuela and North Korea square off in Round of 32 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Venezuela vs North Korea

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Venezuela vs North Korea Match Preview

Venezuela enter the knockout rounds unbeaten after an impressive group stage, earning wins over England and Haiti while drawing with Egypt. The South American side has displayed a strong balance between defensive organization and dynamic counterattacking play, highlighted by their 3-0 shutout of England to close group play. North Korea, meanwhile, opened with a dominant 5-0 win against El Salvador but couldn’t maintain momentum, drawing Germany and falling 2-0 to Colombia. Both teams have shown flashes of attacking flair, but Venezuela’s consistency and recent form make them a tough opponent for the disciplined North Korean squad.

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.