USWNT star Alex Morgan's 'heart is full' after daughter arrives in New Zealand

Updated Jul. 29, 2023 3:52 p.m. ET

It hasn't been a picture-perfect start to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for USWNT star striker Alex Morgan — but it just got a lot better.

Morgan revealed on social media Friday that her 3-year-old daughter, Charlie, had arrived in New Zealand to watch her mother play in the World Cup for the first time since she was born.

"She made it, and my heart is full," Morgan wrote in the caption.

In the photos and videos posted, the two can be seen embracing, holding hands and posing as a family with former MLS midfielder Servano Carrasco, who is Morgan's husband and Charlie's father.

Morgan, who is still looking for her first goal of this tournament, now hopes to help the U.S. avoid disaster and advance out of Group E and into the knockout rounds after the team's 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Wednesday.

The U.S. can do so with a win or a draw against Portugal in their group stage finale Tuesday. Coverage of the crucial match starts at 1 a.m. ET before kickoff at 3 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

