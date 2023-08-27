NWSL
USWNT, Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith injured in Sunday's match
USWNT, Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith injured in Sunday's match

Published Aug. 27, 2023 7:31 p.m. ET

Star USWNT and Portland Thorns striker Sophia Smith exited Portland's matchup with the Washington Spirit on crutches Sunday with an apparent right leg injury.

The injury occurred during extra time at the end of the first half.

While attempting to gain possession, Smith appeared to slip and her right leg bent awkwardly. She immediately began to clutch her leg and laid on the pitch for several minutes while being attended to.

An emotional Smith was then helped to her feet and walked off the pitch, before leaving the field on crutches. 

Smith currently leads the NWSL in goals (11) and is second in assists (5).

This is a developing story.

Sophia Smith
