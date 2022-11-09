FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Josh Sargent? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Josh Sargent

Age: 22

Birthplace: O'Fallon, Missouri

Club: Norwich City

Position: Striker

Team role: Key reserve

USMNT caps: 20 caps

The 22-year-old winger’s claim to fame is that in May 2017, at age 17, he became the youngest U.S. player to score at the U20 FIFA World Cup. He went on to score four goals at the tournament and win the Silver Boot.

The Norwich City winger, who got his first call up to the senior national team in May 2018, has a propensity for scoring goals. He has eight for Norwich this season and five in 20 caps for the national team.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @ LakenLitman .

