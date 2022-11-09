FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Brenden Aaronson? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Player: Brenden Aaronson

Age: 22

Birthplace: Medford, New Jersey

Club: Leeds United

Position: Winger/Attacking midfielder

Team role: Star

USMNT caps: 24

One of the more exciting breakout U.S. stars to keep an eye on, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder plays for Leeds United in the English Premier League is known for his quickness and ability to impact and contribute to a game.

Nicknamed "Medford Messi," the Medford, New Jersey native is a creative player with a relentless amount of energy whose rise for club and country has been impressive. Before he turned 21, Aaronson was named to the 2020 MLS Best XI with the Philadelphia Union, was a key contributor for Red Bull Salzburg and most recently signed a five-year contract with Leeds United. Nobody will be surprised if he cracks Berhalter's starting lineup — he's scored six goals in 24 caps for the USMNT so far — despite the competition at his position. It's safe to assume that top European clubs will be watching him closely during the World Cup.

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her on Twitter @ LakenLitman .

