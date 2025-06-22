Gold Cup USA Completes Perfect Gold Cup Group Stage, Will Play Costa Rica In Quarterfinals Updated Jun. 23, 2025 12:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The United States men’s national team beat Haiti 2-1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday to finish the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage with three wins from three games.

Malik Tillman opened the scoring for the Americans early in the first half on Sunday. An error by U.S. keeper Matt Freese gifted the Haitians the equalizer just nine minutes later, but Patrick Agyemang put the hosts back in front with a quarter-hour left to play.

"I think we showed a great fight today," Tillman told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft afterward. "We're happy to finish the group with three wins."

The USMNT will play Costa Rica, which finished as the runner-up to Mexico in Group A, in next weekend’s quarterfinal.

Here are three quick thoughts on Sunday’s match.

A businesslike performance from the U.S.

With the USMNT already qualified for the quarterfinals, coach Mauricio Pochettino made four changes to the starting lineup that beat Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia in the first two group stage games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move didn’t adversely impact the Americans' cohesion; they started on the front foot for the third straight game and went ahead on a well-worked attack finished by Tillman, who scored his third goal of the tournament off a pinpoint cross from Brenden Aaronson — one of the four new starters.

Freese’s gaffe disrupted that momentum and gave the physical visitors a spark, though that faded quickly as the match settled into a slog. Still, the U.S. caught a second wind in the second half; Tillman had two goals disallowed before Agyemang finally potted the winner off a beautiful pass by John Tolkin, who made his first start in place of Max Arfsten.

Malik TIllman stars again

Tillman continues to be the most productive and impressive American this summer, during which the German-born attacker is getting his first real run of playing time since joining the program three years ago.

All three of Tillman’s international goals have come in this Gold Cup. Off the field, the 23-year-old has also endeared himself to Pochettino and his staff, and the PSV man has taken full advantage of the opportunity presented by the absence of longtime first-choice wingers Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah, plus (dare we mention) Gio Reyna.

The story of this summer has yet to be written for Tillman and his team, however. Now he has a chance to make an even bigger impression in the win-or-go-home contests to come.

What’s next for the USMNT?

A tie would have been enough for the U.S. to top Group D, as the Saudis tied T&T on Saturday in a match played simultaneously. The Americans finished a perfect 3-0 in a Gold Cup group stage.

They avoided blood rival Mexico in next Sunday’s quarterfinal, but the Ticos present the sternest challenge yet for Pochettino’s squad. As promising as this Gold Cup has been for the U.S. so far, the real tests are still to come.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

share