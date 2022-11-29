FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT lineup changes: Sargent, Carter-Vickers in starting XI 13 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — United States coach Gregg Berhalter made a stunning change to his starting lineup in the build-up to his team's all-or-nothing Group B clash with Iran on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Young defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was brought into the starting XI for his first action of the tournament, replacing Walker Zimmerman, who played in both the 1-1 tie with Wales and the 0-0 stalemate with England on Friday.

Needing a win to qualify — and with any other result guaranteed to send the team home — Berhalter also brought back striker Josh Sargent, in place of Haji Wright, who had supplanted him for the England game.

There was still no place for young forward Gio Reyna, despite a clamor from fans to give an opportunity to the electrifying Borussia Dortmund man. However, if the USA was to still need a goal as the game progressed, Reyna's introduction would be all-but-certain.

The rock-steady midfield of captain Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie, so effective so far, remained in place, while Carter-Vickers will slot alongside Tim Ream on the backline.

The decision from Berhalter is bold, to say the least, especially Carter-Vickers in for Zimmerman in central defense.

Zimmerman and Ream were mostly rock-solid through the first two U.S. games. While Zimmerman made an error that cost the Americans a penalty that Gareth Bale converted in the opener against Wales, that pairing was otherwise flawless, not conceding through the run of play.

If the thought from Berhalter was that Carter-Vickers is faster than Zimmerman and therefore better equipped to deal with Iran’s counterattack, it could be seen as a risk. Either way, it will be a huge night for the 24-year-old, who plays his club soccer for Scottish side Celtic.

For Iran, coach Carlos Queiroz made one change, reinstating goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he sat out the Wales match due to a concussion sustained against England.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more