FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT lineup changes: Sargent, Carter-Vickers in starting XI
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT lineup changes: Sargent, Carter-Vickers in starting XI

13 mins ago
Martin Rogers
Martin Rogers
FOX Sports Insider
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist
Laken Litman
Laken Litman
College Football & Soccer Analyst

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — United States coach Gregg Berhalter made a stunning change to his starting lineup in the build-up to his team's all-or-nothing Group B clash with Iran on Tuesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App). 

Young defender Cameron Carter-Vickers was brought into the starting XI for his first action of the tournament, replacing Walker Zimmerman, who played in both the 1-1 tie with Wales and the 0-0 stalemate with England on Friday.

Needing a win to qualify — and with any other result guaranteed to send the team home — Berhalter also brought back striker Josh Sargent, in place of Haji Wright, who had supplanted him for the England game. 

There was still no place for young forward Gio Reyna, despite a clamor from fans to give an opportunity to the electrifying Borussia Dortmund man. However, if the USA was to still need a goal as the game progressed, Reyna's introduction would be all-but-certain. 

The rock-steady midfield of captain Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie, so effective so far, remained in place, while Carter-Vickers will slot alongside Tim Ream on the backline.

The decision from Berhalter is bold, to say the least, especially Carter-Vickers in for Zimmerman in central defense.

Zimmerman and Ream were mostly rock-solid through the first two U.S. games. While Zimmerman made an error that cost the Americans a penalty that Gareth Bale converted in the opener against Wales, that pairing was otherwise flawless, not conceding through the run of play.  

If the thought from Berhalter was that Carter-Vickers is faster than Zimmerman and therefore better equipped to deal with Iran’s counterattack, it could be seen as a risk. Either way, it will be a huge night for the 24-year-old, who plays his club soccer for Scottish side Celtic.

For Iran, coach Carlos Queiroz made one change, reinstating goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he sat out the Wales match due to a concussion sustained against England.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 live updates: Carter-Vickers gets start over Zimmerman
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 live updates: Carter-Vickers gets start over Zimmerman

5 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Senegal defeats Ecuador to advance

16 mins ago
Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran
FIFA World Cup 2022

Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran

59 mins ago
World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Group Scenarios: What does each team need to advance?

59 mins ago
World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0, wins Group A
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 highlights: Netherlands beats Qatar 2-0, wins Group A

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes