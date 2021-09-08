WCQ - CONCACAF
Top moments: USMNT bests Honduras in pivotal World Cup qualifying tilt Top moments: USMNT bests Honduras in pivotal World Cup qualifying tilt
WCQ - CONCACAF

Top moments: USMNT bests Honduras in pivotal World Cup qualifying tilt

1 hour ago

After picking up just two points out of nine from their first two games of this 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle, the United States men's national team were on the ropes.

A pressure-packed matchup with Honduras on Wednesday represented their final chance to change public perception of the team before qualifying resumes in October.

And they were able to do just that with a 4-1 comeback victory.

The USMNT has historically had success against Honduras, posting a 17-4-5 (W-L-T) all-time record against the Central American country coming into Wednesday, and they only improved that record with their latest victory. 

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's match:

First of all, American coach Gregg Berhalter could have played point guard in the NBA based on these passing skills.

Honduras got on the scoresheet first. They put even more pressure on the Americans by taking a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute of action.

But after coming on halfway through the match, Antonee Robinson was able to play the role of hero for the United States and tie the game.

The U.S. squad then added two goals from Ricardo Pepi and Brendan Aaronson to take a decisive 3-1 lead.

Finally, Sebastian Lletget added one more tally, and the United States went on to win 4-1.

For more up-to-date news on all things USMNT, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from WCQ - CONCACAF Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Soccer - WCQ - CONCACAF - Honduras vs. United States - 9/9/2021 Soccer - WCQ - CONCACAF - Honduras vs. United States - 9/9/2021
share story
USMNT ties Canada: Top Moments
WCQ - CONCACAF

USMNT ties Canada: Top Moments

USMNT ties Canada: Top Moments
The U.S. men's national team settled for a 1-1 tie in its World Cup qualifier against Canada. Here are the top moments.
3 days ago
USMNT ties El Salvador
United States

USMNT ties El Salvador

USMNT ties El Salvador
The USMNT opened World Cup qualifying by earning a point with a tie at El Salvador on Thursday. Here are the top moments.
6 days ago
Flip The Script
United States

Flip The Script

Flip The Script
The USMNT need to make a statement vs. El Salvador to bury the World Cup ghosts of four years ago, Doug McIntyre writes.
6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes