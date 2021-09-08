WCQ - CONCACAF Top moments: USMNT bests Honduras in pivotal World Cup qualifying tilt 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After picking up just two points out of nine from their first two games of this 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle, the United States men's national team were on the ropes.

A pressure-packed matchup with Honduras on Wednesday represented their final chance to change public perception of the team before qualifying resumes in October.

And they were able to do just that with a 4-1 comeback victory.

The USMNT has historically had success against Honduras, posting a 17-4-5 (W-L-T) all-time record against the Central American country coming into Wednesday, and they only improved that record with their latest victory.

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's match:

First of all, American coach Gregg Berhalter could have played point guard in the NBA based on these passing skills.

Honduras got on the scoresheet first. They put even more pressure on the Americans by taking a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute of action.

But after coming on halfway through the match, Antonee Robinson was able to play the role of hero for the United States and tie the game.

The U.S. squad then added two goals from Ricardo Pepi and Brendan Aaronson to take a decisive 3-1 lead.

Finally, Sebastian Lletget added one more tally, and the United States went on to win 4-1.

