Chris Richards Wants His Gold Cup Heroics To Lead the U.S. At '26 World Cup

AUSTIN, Texas – At the final whistle, Chris Richards dropped to the turf on one knee, looked up at the sky, crossed his chest and said a quick prayer. The U.S. men’s national team had just beaten Saudi Arabia 1-0 to clinch its second straight Gold Cup victory, and he was relieved.

On a hot and sticky evening at Q2 Stadium, when the front line couldn’t find the back of the net, it was Richards who stepped up and not only saved a goal in the first half, but scored the winning one in the second. The result means the USMNT will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament, despite still having one more group stage match against Haiti on Sunday (7 p.m. ET on FOX).

Chris Richards scores off a set piece, giving United States a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia Chris Richards scored off a set piece to give the United States a 1-0 lead over Saudi Arabia.

Richards, 25, is one of the more experienced players for the USMNT with 27 caps. The 6-foot-1 stalwart defender made 32 appearances across all competitions for Crystal Palace in England this season and helped his club win the FA Cup in May. He would likely have been a starting center back alongside Tim Ream at the 2022 World Cup had a hamstring tear not ruled him out.

While not being part of that group in Qatar was tough for Richards, he’s grown for both club and country since, and has proven to be a clear and steady leader for an otherwise young squad this summer.

"He is the type of player who can be a leader and step up for the team with his performance," U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "I’m so happy for him because he’s a really great guy, and I think this season with Crystal Palace was fantastic for him, and now he’s trying to translate all his experience to this team.

"But most important is that he’s so humble. And that is what I like the most. When he arrives [in camp], he’s always very open to learn, to talk."

That’s because Richards understands the position he’s in. Ream, who leads the team with 71 caps and has been wearing the captain’s armband, will be 38 years old at the 2026 World Cup. He won’t play forever and when that time comes, Richards wants to be ready to assume that role.

"Nobody told me that I need to make those types of plays, but I’m my harshest critic and so, for me personally, I want to kind of be the leader for this team," Richards said. "I think there’s no secret that Tim is getting a little older and at some point, he has to let go of the reign. So hopefully I can be the guy to step into that spot. I’ve learned a lot from him over the last few years."

Chris Richards has the perfect mix of leadership and potential for the U.S. men's team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia made things difficult for the USMNT to get shots in the first half – by halftime, the U.S. had only mustered two with one on goal. In the 31st minute, Abdulrahman Al-Obud beat Alex Freeman and found himself alone on the left wing in perfect position to score. He got a quality shot off, and it likely would have gone in if not for Richards tracking back and sliding in for a massive block.

"That is what we want and that is what we expect because he has the quality," Pochettino said. "When you create the platform that the players feel confident and feel the power and the energy, we start to play like a team.

"In previous games in previous months, maybe it was difficult to find an action like this. But now it’s because the spirit of the group forces you to do something heroic. It’s what we want to keep [doing] until the World Cup."

Pochettino made a few tactical adjustments in the second half, like moving Freeman a bit higher to create more of a three-back back line instead of the usual four, and sliding Sebastian Berhalter deeper. In the 56th minute, Richards was in position to get a close-range header off a Jack McGlynn corner kick, but it went right into goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi’s chest.

"The afro kind of stopped it a little bit," Richards said, laughing. "Pros and cons of the afro."

Chris Richards quipped that a first-half attempt at scoring was slightly thwarted by his hair. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Moments later, after Pochettino made his first substitutions of the night to get Tyler Adams and Damion Downs into the game, Richards got another chance. In the 63rd minute, Berhalter’s free-kick service was on point and Richards finished it to give the U.S. a 1-0 edge. It was his second international goal for the USMNT.

Richards said later that he and Berhalter had been working on set pieces all week.

"As soon as I saw it there, I thought, ‘This has to be me,’" Richards said.

After the goal, Saudi Arabia picked up the pace, desperate to tie it up in order to clinch their spot in the knockout round. But the U.S. showed maturity and held off their opponent for another 25 minutes.

While Pochettino and his players acknowledged the overall performance could have been better, it was important to get another win to build belief and confidence within the group. Especially considering how the U.S. entered this tournament – on a four-game skid with drama surrounding the team.

"I said it when we were obviously on the losing streak, and it doesn’t feel good to all the boys: You just have to continue to trust the process, even when things don’t feel perfect," Adams said. "[Pochettino] even said in the locker room after the game, ‘Enjoy that feeling, understand what that feeling is like and what you just had to do and put all that emotion out on the field because it doesn’t come easy."

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

