Gold Cup A Stern Gold Cup Test Ahead For The U.S. Men Against Costa Rica's Keylor Navas Updated Jun. 29, 2025 1:17 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS — Now the real test begins for this version of the U.S. men’s national team.

It’s already been an interesting summer for the Americans, who are missing more than a dozen regulars — including stars like Christian Pulisic and Antonee Robinson — for various reasons during this Concacaf Gold Cup, which continues for the tournament hosts here on Sunday with a do-or-die quarterfinal against Costa Rica at U.S. Bank Stadium (kickoff at 7 p.m. ET on FOX).

After dropping its two pre-Gold Cup friendlies to European foes Türkiye and Switzerland and entering the regional championship with four straight losses, the USMNT reeled off three group stage wins over Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and guest nation Saudi Arabia.

None of that means anything on Sunday. Just ask Panama, the team Canada coach Jesse March called the title favorite before Los Canaleros were stunned on penalties on Saturday by Honduras — a squad the Canadians trounced 6-0 in their first-round opener just 11 days prior.

"It's going to be a lot tougher," U.S. forward Malik Tillman said of the challenge posed by Costa Rica. "But all of us want to win this tournament. If you want to win, you have to win against anyone."

You also need to score. Doing that won’t be easy against all-planet Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas. A three-time UEFA Champions League titlist with Real Madrid, Navas is now 38. But he’s looked as stout as ever at this Gold Cup, helping his country reach the last eight by making a number of key saves, including several of the spectacular variety in a scoreless tie with Mexico in both sides' last match in group play.

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino coached Navas at Paris Saint-Germain during the 2021-22 season. "My memories with Keylor are amazing," Pochettino said during Saturday’s pre-game press conference. "Always we admire him, his mentality and his quality as a keeper. It’s a fantastic moment to share tomorrow with him. He's a great player. He’s a great keeper, one of the best in the world."

Costa Rica's Keylor Navas remains a formidable goalkeeper. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Not that the Americans are fazed.

"His career speaks for itself," U.S. veteran Tyler Adams said. "He's obviously the leader of that team, and I think his ability to organize is obviously going make it difficult. His shot stopping is unbelievable. But, you know, I have confidence in my strikers."

Patrick Agyemang figures to spearhead the U.S. attack for the fourth game running. "It's nice to be able to compete against the top players," Agyemang said on Saturday.

The towering Charlotte FC forward is among a handful of Americans who are dealing with the possibility of a club transfer during this Gold Cup. Ageymang has been linked to a move to England’s second tier Championship. Tillman, who plays for Dutch champs PSV Eindhoven and leads the USMNT with three goals so far at this Gold Cup, is a rumored target of Germany’s Bayern Leverkusen.

Midfielder Johnny Cardoso, questionable for Sunday because of an ankle injury, was visited by Atlético Madrid’s doctor in Minnesota ahead of what is expected to be a transfer worth more than $30 million from Spain’s Real Betis. Even Pochettino has been in the news; the Argentine told me on Saturday that he’s fully committed to the USMNT through next summer’s World Cup and scoffed at a report that he’d recently been interviewed by English Premier League club Brentford.

"It's not a distraction at all," defender Walker Zimmerman, who is looking for his first start at this Gold Cup, said of the outside noise. "Those who have been in those talks, they know that the better they play here, and the continuing success of the team, is gonna help them with their individual career and their moves."

Inside the camp, the priority is clear. "The national team," Agyemang said, "is all we're focused on right now."

It has to be that way against an opponent the Americans know can hurt them if given the chance

"We have to understand that they're probably most dangerous when we have the ball, because one mistake and they're ready to pounce," Adams said. "We can't get casual, because they can lure you into a game where you have a lot of possession.

"That's exactly what they want," Adams continued. "One opportunity and they're going the other way."

Still, the U.S. likes their chances. Even with many of the regulars missing, there’s been a quiet confidence building within the ranks this month.

"We have the talent, we have the ability. But it's about being intense and aggressive with and without the ball," defender Tim Ream said. "That’s going to be the key for us, and making sure that we're conveying that message to all the guys – especially the ones who aren't used to these types of situations and these types of games.

"Everybody is on the same page right now," Ream added. "Everybody's ready to go."

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports who has covered United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents.



share