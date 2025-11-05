FIFA U-17 World Cup
FIFA U-17 World Cup
USA vs Tajikistan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 8, 2025 1:15 a.m. ET
United States and Tajikistan square off in Group I action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. The USA opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso, grinding out a hard-fought victory to start the tournament on the right foot. Tajikistan, meanwhile, will look to regroup after a tough 6-1 loss to Czechia, where their defense struggled to contain a relentless Czech attack. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch USA vs Tajikistan
- Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Time: 9:45 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 2, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Bracket, Schedule, Scores
Portugal vs Morocco: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Bolivia vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
United Arab Emirates vs Croatia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Belgium: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
United States vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
-
2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup Bracket, Schedule, Scores
Portugal vs Morocco: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Bolivia vs Italy: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
-
United Arab Emirates vs Croatia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Belgium: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
United States vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Item 1 of 2