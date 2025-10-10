USA vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

USA and Morocco square off in the FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals with a spot in the semifinals on the line. The United States reached the quarterfinals after winning its group and defeating Italy in the Round of 16, while Morocco advanced following a win over South Korea. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch USA vs. Morocco

USA vs. Morocco Odds

USA is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Road to the Quarterfinals

Below are the matches each squad has played leading up to the quarterfinals:

USA

10/9: vs Italy (Win, 3-0)

10/5: at South Africa (Loss, 2-1)

10/2: vs France (Win, 3-0)

9/29: vs New Zealand (Win, 9-1)

Morocco

10/9: vs South Korea (Win, 2-1)

10/4: at Mexico (Loss, 1-0)

10/1: at Brazil (Win, 2-1)

9/28: vs Spain (Win, 2-0)

