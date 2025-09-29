FIFA U-20 World Cup USA vs. France: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview Updated Oct. 2, 2025 9:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

USA and France face off to continue Group E action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The United States kicked off their tournament run in dominant fashion with a 9-1 win over New Caledonia. France also won their opening match 2-1 against South Africa. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch, odds and full schedules.

How to watch USA vs. France

IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer

USA vs. France Odds

As of Oct. 2, France is favored to win the match.

USA U-20 Team Schedule

France U-20 Team Schedule

