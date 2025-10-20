USA vs. China: How to Watch, Women's U-17 Preview

United States and China face off to continue Group Stage action in the FIFA U-27 Women's World Cup. The United States previously bested Ecuador 3-0, while China dominated Norway, winning 5-0. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch United States vs. China

Team Form

Below are the last few matches for each team and the results:

USA

10/18: vs Ecuador (Win, 3-0)

11/3: vs England (Win, 3-0)

10/30: vs DPR Korea (Loss, 1-0)

10/26: at Nigeria (Win, 2-0)

10/22: vs South Korea (Win, 5-0)

China

10/18: vs Norway (Win, 5-0)

