USA vs. China: How to Watch, Women's U-17 Preview
Published Oct. 21, 2025 5:12 a.m. ET
United States and China face off to continue Group Stage action in the FIFA U-27 Women's World Cup. The United States previously bested Ecuador 3-0, while China dominated Norway, winning 5-0. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch United States vs. China
- Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Mohammed VI Football Academy, Sale, Morocco
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Team Form
Below are the last few matches for each team and the results:
USA
- 10/18: vs Ecuador (Win, 3-0)
- 11/3: vs England (Win, 3-0)
- 10/30: vs DPR Korea (Loss, 1-0)
- 10/26: at Nigeria (Win, 2-0)
- 10/22: vs South Korea (Win, 5-0)
China
- 10/18: vs Norway (Win, 5-0)
