FIFA Men's World Cup
Cavan Sullivan And Barcelona Prospect Diego Kochen Start For USA vs. Mexico
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cavan Sullivan And Barcelona Prospect Diego Kochen Start For USA vs. Mexico

Published Oct. 3, 2026 9:22 p.m. ET
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Writer

STATE FARM STADIUM (Glendale, Ariz.) – What a way to get your first start for the U.S. men’s national team.

A week after making his senior international debut in the second half of the USA’s 4-1 win over Peru, 20-year-old Barcelona goalkeeper Diego Kochen was named in coach Mauricio Pochettino's lineup for Saturday’s high-profile exhibition with blood rivals Mexico just outside of Phoenix, where a sellout crowd of 64,000 fans is expected at the home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.

Cavan Sullivan, who turned 17 on Monday, is also in Pochettino’s 11 against El Tri. The Philadelphia Union attacker started against Peru — becoming the second-youngest starter in the 113-year history of the U.S. men's program and the fourth-youngest overall — and came in off the bench in the Americans' most recent outing, a 4-2 victory over Chile last Tuesday in St. Louis.

Kochen earned the nod over Matt Freese, who was between the posts for all five U.S. games at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Chris Brady and Brian Schwake are the other two keepers in Pochettino’s current squad.

Kochen didn’t allow a goal in his 45 minutes of action against Peru. Brady and Schwake each played a half vs. Chile, surrendering one goal apiece. The Stars and Stripes will close out this extended four-game international window against Canada on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Although he didn’t make Pochettino’s World Cup roster, Kochen served as a training keeper during the USA’s pre-tournament training camp. Five-time European champs Barça then sent the South Florida native on loan to Danish club Lyngby for the 2026-27 season. Kochen has one clean sheet in nine Danish Superliga games so far, conceding 16 times in all.

Pochettino, the 54-year-old former Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain manager, said during Friday’s pre-match press conference that his lineup would contain a mix of experienced players and youngsters. Two-time World Cup veterans Antonee Robinson, Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams — who the Argentine named U.S. captain on the eve of the contest — round out the team, which also includes 2026 World Cup goalscorers Alex Freeman, Sebastian Berhalter and Auston Trusty.  

Eighteen-year-old Red Bull New York striker Julian Hall, who scored in each of his first two U.S. appearances last month, will lead Pochettino’s front line against Mexico. Saturday’s contest marks the second straight start for Hall.

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