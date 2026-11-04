UEFA Champions League
Jude Bellingham Scores Brilliant Back Heel Goal For Real Madrid In Comeback Win
UEFA Champions League

Jude Bellingham Scores Brilliant Back Heel Goal For Real Madrid In Comeback Win

Published Nov. 4, 2026 8:01 p.m. ET

Jose Mourinho hailed "extraordinary" Jude Bellingham after the midfielder scored a brilliant back-heeled goal against AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

On a night when Bellingham became the youngest player to make 60 appearances in European club soccer's top competition, the England midfielder scored and was named player of the match as Madrid rallied to a 3-2 win.

"He is a unique player. Today, there is no midfielder in world football like Jude, who is complete on all levels," Mourinho said via translation. "I don’t have many words because, for me, he is an absolutely extraordinary player. Even on a day when he doesn’t have a great match, one of those jaw-dropping performances, he still brings work, leadership, ambition, quality, and goal-scoring ability. He is an extraordinary player."

Bellingham, who was also the youngest player to make 50 appearances, reached his latest landmark at the age of 23 years, 128 days, overtaking iconic former Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

He struck in the 32nd minute by connecting with Marc Cucurella’s cross and flicking a first-time shot past goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli.

"It was just instinct really," he said. "I found myself in a good position and managed to do the only thing that came naturally in that position. It was a nice one."

Madrid twice fought back from a goal down before Federico Valverde struck a stoppage time winner.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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