Copa América USA goalkeeper Matt Turner 'limited in training' ahead of pivotal Uruguay matchup Published Jun. 30, 2024 7:40 p.m. ET

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner's status is still unclear ahead of a pivotal group stage match against Uruguay on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium (9 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Coach Gregg Berhalter said Sunday afternoon that Turner was "limited in training yesterday and limited in training today," and that the staff "will continue to monitor him."

Turner sustained a leg injury after a violent collision early in the first half of the USMNT's 2-1 loss to Panama on Thursday. He was replaced by backup Ethan Horvath at halftime, though later told reporters that he would be "all right" as he limped through the mixed zone.

His availability is a huge factor for the USMNT, which could be playing in its final match of the tournament depending on the result. Not to mention the squad will already be without starting forward Tim Weah, who was issued a two-game suspension after being sent off for a red card in the 18th minute of the Panama match.

Berhalter did not reveal who he plans to start in Weah's place on the right wing.

"Timmy gives us verticality and just assists, he's dangerous in front of goal, and I think defensively, he does a good job, so he's difficult to replace," Berhalter said. "But for us, we have a game plan that we'll go out and execute and we'll put the players on the field that we think can do that.

"Part of it is going to be, we're gonna need to pass, to move, to continue to open up space that will be available. So it's going to be really important for us."

Berhalter threw out names like Haji Wright and Brenden Aaronson as options to fill in for Weah following the last game. Gio Reyna, who played right wing his first couple of years on the national team, could be one as well.

"I'm willing to play wherever, whether it's on the right side or on the left side or again, more of an attacking mid role or even a bit deeper," Reyna said Thursday.

There is some thought that perhaps Uruguay, which leads Group C with six points after convincing victories over Panama and Bolivia, could rest some of its starters in preparation for the quarterfinal. Though Berhalter believes La Celeste will come out at full strength.

"My estimate would be that they play their strongest team," Berhalter said. "I think you go into this tournament wanting to advance and wanting to do the best possible job and their work is not done either. And so my guess is they'll play their strongest team."

The U.S. is in a precarious position entering Monday's match. The Americans sit in second place in the group with three points, slightly ahead of Panama based on goal difference (+2 in favor of the USMNT). There are various scenarios where the Americans could win, lose or draw against Uruguay and still advance to the knockout round. On the flip side, the U.S. could get a signature victory against La Celeste and be eliminated. It all depends on what happens between Panama and Bolivia, who will play at the exact same time.

Berhalter said the U.S. will be able to get live updates from the other match, but that he will not share those with the players.

"The focus for us is, how do we go out and try to win a soccer game?" Berhlater said. "We know it's a difficult opponent, but that's what we're trying to do. And I think that will obviously give us the best chance and that's what we're focused on.

"At halftime, if something needs to be said, we'll say it. If not, we're really focused on winning a soccer game."

