Unstoppable Nico Williams sinks Georgia, sets up Spain v. Germany blockbuster

Nico Williams produced a superb performance as Spain set up a mouthwatering Euro 2024 quarterfinal by cruising past Georgia, 4-1, in Cologne.

Williams, one of the players of the tournament so far, clipped home a beautiful finish for Spain's third after 75 minutes and effectively put the contest to bed.

The 2008 and 2012 champions will now meet host nation Germany in a blockbuster clash in Stuttgart on Friday (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), both teams entering on the back of blistering form to make this the most anticipated game of the competition so far.

No one has played better than Luis de la Fuente's Spain, however, and an early own goal from Robin Le Normand that put Georgia in front never seriously threatened to derail what has been a hugely impressive campaign.

Le Normand's misfortune deflection was cancelled out on 39 minutes when Williams, of course, was involved in setting up Rodri for the equalizer.

Fabian Ruiz put Spain ahead on 51 minutes as Spain controlled possession and used all of their attacking weapons, the facilitator this time being precocious 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Then Williams grabbed a deserved strike of his own, bamboozling Georgia's defense and rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

At the end, with Spain firmly in control and Georgia's brave resistance crumbling, Dani Olmo made it 4-1 and to complete what can only be described as a potent warning shot.

Georgia battled hard and had done outstandingly well to make it through to the knockout round, courtesy of victory over a Portugal side including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain, however, was too much for them. They may turn out to be too much for everybody.

