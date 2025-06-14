Gold Cup
2025 Gold Cup odds: United States vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, lines
Updated Jun. 14, 2025 5:11 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The United States faces off against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Gold Cup on June 15 at 6 p.m. ET, held in San Jose, California. Which team will bring home the victory? Read on for our prediction.
Keep up with every 2025 Gold Cup match on FOX Sports.
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago Game Info
- Match Day: Sunday, June 15, 2025
- Match Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: PayPal Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com
United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Odds
- Moneyline Odds: United States -952, Trinidad and Tobago +2100
- Score Prediction: United States 3, Trinidad and Tobago 2
Key notes
- This USMNT roster is the third youngest to start the Gold Cup for the United States.
- The USMNT has won seven of the 17 Gold Cups all-time.
- The USMNT has a 40-1-5 record and has won their group in 16 out of 17 Gold Cups, including the most recent competition in 2023.
- The USMNT has won 17 of the 18 all-time matches on American soil against Trinidad and Tobago.
- The USMNT has outscored Trinidad and Tobago 41-0 in the last 12 matches on American soil.
2025 Gold Cup Key Dates
- Saturday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 24: 16-team round-robin group stage play
- Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, July 2: 8-team knockout stage play
- Sunday, July 6: Gold Cup championship game
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
