2025 Gold Cup odds: United States vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, lines
2025 Gold Cup odds: United States vs Trinidad and Tobago prediction, lines

Updated Jun. 14, 2025 5:11 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The United States faces off against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2025 Gold Cup on June 15 at 6 p.m. ET, held in San Jose, California. Which team will bring home the victory? Read on for our prediction. 

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago Game Info

  • Match Day: Sunday, June 15, 2025
  • Match Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Location: San Jose, California
  • Venue: PayPal Park
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Streaming: FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago Prediction and Odds

  • Moneyline Odds: United States -952, Trinidad and Tobago +2100
  • Score Prediction: United States 3, Trinidad and Tobago 2
Key notes

  • This USMNT roster is the third youngest to start the Gold Cup for the United States.
  • The USMNT has won seven of the 17 Gold Cups all-time.
  • The USMNT has a 40-1-5 record and has won their group in 16 out of 17 Gold Cups, including the most recent competition in 2023.
  • The USMNT has won 17 of the 18 all-time matches on American soil against Trinidad and Tobago.
  • The USMNT has outscored Trinidad and Tobago 41-0 in the last 12 matches on American soil.

2025 Gold Cup Key Dates

  • Saturday, June 14 to Tuesday, June 24: 16-team round-robin group stage play
  • Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, July 2: 8-team knockout stage play
  • Sunday, July 6: Gold Cup championship game

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

