United States vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 5, 2025 3:20 a.m. ET
The United States and Burkina Faso face off in opening Group I action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. This is the second time these teams have squared off in the tournament. In 2023, the US squad won the match 2-1. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch United States vs Burkina Faso
- Date: Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 4, Doha, QAT
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Group Stage Schedules
United States
- November 5: vs Burkina Faso - 10:15 a.m. ET (FS2)
- November 8: vs Tajikistan - 9:45 a.m. ET (FS2)
- November 11: vs Czechia - 9:45 a.m. ET (FS2)
Burkina Faso
- November 5: vs USA - 10:15 a.m. ET (FS2)
- November 8: vs Czechia - 7:30 a.m. ET (FS2)
- November 11: vs. Tajikistan - 9:45 a.m. ET (Telemundo)
