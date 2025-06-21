Gold Cup
United States forward Haji Wright Injures Achilles, Will Miss Rest of Gold Cup
United States forward Haji Wright Injures Achilles, Will Miss Rest of Gold Cup

Published Jun. 21, 2025 5:21 p.m. ET

United States forward Haji Wright will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of an injured left Achilles.

A 27-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 84th minute of last weekend's opening 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago, 11 minutes after entering. He did not play in Thursday's 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday he will return to Coventry City for evaluation and treatment.

He cannot be replaced on the tournament roster. The U.S., which has already clinched a quarterfinals berth, plays Haiti on Sunday (7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in the Americans' group stage finale.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

