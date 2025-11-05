FIFA U-17 World Cup
United Arab Emirates vs Croatia: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Published Nov. 6, 2025 1:15 a.m. ET
United Arab Emirates and Croatia square off in Group C action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. UAE opened the tournament with a 1-1 tie against Costa Rica. Croatia also earned a point in a scoreless draw with Senegal. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to watch United Arab Emirates vs Croatia
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 4, Doha, QAT
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
