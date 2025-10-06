FIFA U-20 World Cup
FIFA U-20 World Cup
Ukraine vs. Spain: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 7, 2025 8:28 a.m. ET
Spain and Ukraine face off to start Round of 16 action in the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Spain advanced to the knockout round as the third best team in Group C, while Ukraine topped their group undefeated. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Spain vs. Ukraine
- Date: Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Elias Figueroa Brander, Valparaíso, CHL
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU
ADVERTISEMENT
Spain vs. Ukraine Odds
As of Oct. 7, Spain is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
What did you think of this story?
share
recommended
-
Argentina vs. Italy: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Mexico vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Spain vs. Brazil: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
Nigeria vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
South Africa vs. USA: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Item 1 of 3
in this topic
NEXT STORY
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket, Schedule
recommended
-
Argentina vs. Italy: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Mexico vs. Morocco: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Spain vs. Brazil: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches
Nigeria vs. Colombia: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
South Africa vs. USA: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
-
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Item 1 of 3