ukraine vs paraguay
Ukraine vs. Paraguay: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview

Published Oct. 3, 2025 8:57 a.m. ET

Ukraine and Paraguay face off to continue Group B action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Ukraine and Paraguay are tied at the top of the group with 4 points after 1 win and 1 draw each. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.

How to watch Ukraine vs. Paraguay

Ukraine vs. Paraguay Odds

As of Oct. 3, Ukraine is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

