FIFA U-20 World Cup
Ukraine vs. Paraguay: How to Watch, Odds, U-20 Preview
Published Oct. 3, 2025 8:57 a.m. ET
Ukraine and Paraguay face off to continue Group B action of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Ukraine and Paraguay are tied at the top of the group with 4 points after 1 win and 1 draw each. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch and odds.
How to watch Ukraine vs. Paraguay
- Date: Friday, October 3, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Nacional, Santiago, CHL
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
IShowSpeed joins FIFA World Cup 26 One Year To Go Show | FOX Soccer
Ukraine vs. Paraguay Odds
As of Oct. 3, Ukraine is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
World Cup 2026
Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.
