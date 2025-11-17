Uganda vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Uganda and Burkina Faso square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.
How to Watch Uganda vs Burkina Faso
- Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
- Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 5, Doha, QAT
- TV: Telemundo
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Uganda vs Burkina Faso Match Preview
Uganda enter the knockout stage full of momentum after back-to-back wins over France and Senegal, showcasing strong defensive organization and resilience. The East Africans have grown sharper with each match, rebounding from an early loss to Canada to finish group play unbeaten in their last three. Burkina Faso, meanwhile, impressed with consecutive victories over Czechia, Tajikistan, and Germany after a narrow opening loss to the United States. Both teams have shown tactical discipline and opportunistic finishing, setting up a tight and physical Round of 16 matchup between two of Africa’s most promising young sides.
How to Watch 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup: TV Channels, Streaming
Czechia vs United States: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Fiji vs Argentina: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Saudi Arabia vs Mali: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Italy vs South Africa: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Egypt vs England: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Switzerland vs Mexico: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Zambia vs Brazil: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
Portugal vs Japan: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview
