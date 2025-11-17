Uganda vs Burkina Faso: How to Watch, U-17 World Cup Preview

Uganda and Burkina Faso square off in Round of 16 action of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch.

How to Watch Uganda vs Burkina Faso

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Aspire Zone - Pitch 5, Doha, QAT

TV: Telemundo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Doug McIntyre’s USMNT Starting XI for 2026 FIFA World Cup™ | SOTU FOX Sports insider Doug McIntyre reveals his 2026 World Cup roster projection and starting XI for the USMNT.

Uganda vs Burkina Faso Match Preview

Uganda enter the knockout stage full of momentum after back-to-back wins over France and Senegal, showcasing strong defensive organization and resilience. The East Africans have grown sharper with each match, rebounding from an early loss to Canada to finish group play unbeaten in their last three. Burkina Faso, meanwhile, impressed with consecutive victories over Czechia, Tajikistan, and Germany after a narrow opening loss to the United States. Both teams have shown tactical discipline and opportunistic finishing, setting up a tight and physical Round of 16 matchup between two of Africa’s most promising young sides.

World Cup 2026

Can't get enough soccer? Get ready for FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, key storylines and players to watch.